"No Coffee, No Airplane Fuel": Plane Passenger's "Flight Allergy List" Mocked Online

A plane passenger's long list of "demands" has gone viral after she handed flight attendants a printed "Flight Allergy List". The picture of the list, shared on X by another passenger seated nearby, showed the passenger requesting a ban on everything from coffee and cashews to cologne and jet fuel. The X post triggered backlash and mockery online. "Imagine sitting next to a passenger like this?" X user Sergio Rodriguez (@LyftGyft) wrote while sharing the photo of the "allergy" list.

"NO Coffee (highly allergic even to smell), NO Cashews, NO fragrance or chemical smells (Cologne, Perfume, Scented Soap or Body Lotion, NO Gasoline or Airplane Fuel)," the letter read. "I am highly allergic to the smell of coffee and would appreciate it if you could refrain from brewing coffee. As even the smell can stop my breathing," the passenger wrote.

Further, she asked for a large bottle of water, saying, "I also have several medications that I need to take and as a result drinks a lot of water. If you could spare a large bottle from the onset of the flight that would be greatly appreciated, this way I don't have to constantly ask you for more water".

"Thank you for your patience and understanding in trying to make the flight as enjoyable as possible for me. I appreciate you," the letter concluded.

Since being shared, the X post has gone viral, sparking mockery online. "I would kindly let them know they can either die from the coffee smell or from my lack of coffee and then let them make the decision," wrote one user.

"Baloney! I have a long list of allergies, but, for the most part, that's my problem, not yours. I do wish people were more considerate about fragrances, bc my lungs suck (or, well, they don't very well). But you can eat avocados, bananas, venison, until you can't take another bite. You can wear latex, but please keep it to yourself. Oh, and I have at least 4 Epipens when I fly. My problem. Not yours," shared another.

"I understand the concerns about the nuts and the question for water because of the medication. All the other stuff is plain hilarious," commented a third user.

"Sorry, but take a private plane or keep an epipen handy. If not approved by a CRO (Complaint Resolution Official) from the airlines, then doesn't have to be enforced," said another.

"Guarantee she is not allergic to any of these. She jus doesn't like the smell and knows that in today's woke world companies are afraid to say no to even the most unreasonable demands. Sorry lady..charter a flight then," one user wrote.