'Amazon Is Laying Me Off, But Manager Asked Me To Resign': Reddit Post Goes Viral

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, an Amazon employee took to Reddit to share his struggle after finding himself in a tough spot when his manager told him that he is going to be terminated in the coming days. He turned to the social media platform for help, seeking advice on whether he should resign before being laid off by the tech giant.

In his post, titled 'Amazon is laying me off', the Redditor shared that he is a Level 3 Engineer at the tech giant. "i just had a call with my manager that there is a pretty good chance that the hr will terminate me by friday or max next week, so its best to self resign and is asking me to resign by today as per the instructions given to her," he wrote.

The user shared that his manager has assured him that if he resigns before being terminated, he will receive the notice period money and won't be forced to serve the notice period. However, the OP's concern is "we get the yearly bonus in may every year and i am scared that i wont be getting the bonus in addition to my salary," he wrote.

"A friend suggested me to not resign and that my manager is building pressure for me to resign and on the other hand my manager said that if i dont then i will be terminated and basically blacklisted from the company , so no future oppurtunities," he added.

Concluding the post, the man asked the Reddit community for help, seeking advice on what he should do now.

The post received a flood of comments, with mixed suggestions. While some urged the OP to resign, others spoke out against it, saying that the manager is just trying to save the company from paying severance money.

"Don't resign! You won't get severance in that case! You will still be blacklisted internally as "bad hire"! Your manager is trying to save money for severance!! Don't fall for that!!" wrote one user.

"Don't resign. This is not how layoff or termination works. And u won't get any notice money for resigning, you will have to very much serve the notice period. Your manager is fooling you. Don't listen to him," commented another.

"Do not resign. Take as many as leaves you can take and search another job. And keep talking to them that you are with them but do whatever is best for you 'do not resign'" wrote a third user.

One user wrote, "Sad to hear your situation.. hope you find another job soon..my suggestion is for you to resign & take severance pay.. before that write an email with your personal id in BCC mentioning the same that as per discussion you will get 3 months pay as part of F&F."

"The company is not legally obligated to pay you notice period money if you resign. But if the company terminates you, they are obliged to do so. Your manager is just trying to save the company from paying severance money plus your annual bonus. Don't trust him, tell him that you'll wait for the HR to terminate you," commented another.