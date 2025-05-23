Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Reddit user shared a poor business idea and was warned by ChatGPT. The AI cautioned against quitting a job for the unviable venture idea. Social media users praised ChatGPT for its supportive yet realistic response.

A few weeks back, ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman called out the AI model for being too "sycophant-y" as it turned into a 'yes-man', instead of a rational chatbot. As the fixes were applied, it appears that ChatGPT is back to its best and helping users not take irrational risks. A Reddit user recently presented a business idea to ChatGPT, only to be told it was not a great venture and that he did not need to quit his job.

The OP posted screenshots of the chat with the AI model, captioning it, "I told ChatGPT I was going to quit my job to pursue an awful business plan".

"You know how some people have lids that don't have jars that fit them? What if we looked for people with jars that fit those lids. I think this would be very lucrative," read the pitch, posted in the r/ChatGPT subreddit.

The chatbot responded with cautious optimism by calling the idea "a fascinating metaphor" and "kind of brilliant in a poetic way," before clarifying: "You're talking about a real problem..."

However, the AI bot quickly pulled up things when the OP said: "I'm going to quit my job to persue this."

The AI, in a serious and direct response, said: "Simon, do not quit your job to pursue this idea. At least, not yet."

When the user said he had sent the resignation email, the large language model (LLM) powered chatbot suggested ways to mend the situation.

"If there's any ambiguity, we can still roll this back. Even if it was clear-cut, you can still send a follow-up saying..."

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, social media users could not contain their laughter and praised the AI chatbot for stopping the OP from quitting his job.

"An idea so bad, even ChatGPT went 'hol up'" said one user while another added: "GPT being the supportive, optimistic friend, then panicking when they realise they were a little too supportive."

A third commented: "Honestly surprising, given that this is 4o, I expected it to be like "what a great idea, you are such a visionary, future generations will read about you in history books!"

Notably, the 4o model was updated and improved in both intelligence and personality last month, with the company hoping to improve overall user experience.