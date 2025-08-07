"Biggest Mistake": Indian Man Who Gave Up Citizenship To Become Canadian Considers Moving Back

A Reddit user who gave up his Indian citizenship to become a Canadian citizen recently shared their regret on social media, stating that they now wish to return to India. In the post titled "Canadian citizen, considering moving back to India forever", the user who took Canadian citizenship a few months ago expressed concern over what they described as growing anti-Indian sentiment in Canada. "I took Canadian citizenship about a year and half ago and now I feel like that was the biggest mistake of my life. The increased anti-Indian sentiment I feel like is only going to get worse," they wrote.

"So I come here to seek advise and hear from people who have OCI or know someone who have OCI and have moved back to India and live and work there now. What sort of legal hurdles they had to face and how hard was it for them to find a job," the Redditor asked.

The post garnered mixed reactions from social media users. While some shared their experiences, others warned expats about the work culture and infrastructure in India.

"I'm a recent canadian citizen from south India, with oci. I'm moving back to india for some time very soon, to focus on better health and not because of anti-india issues, personally i never experienced any racism tbh. At my work place there was a Caucasian girl who was being weird towards me and was making work a lot harder, i reported this to my manager and they fired her in 2 days and told me we want you stay in the company and they apologized to me for what i had to go through. Good people still exist, there are good and bad people everywhere, I wouldn't generalize. I love working in canada and please don't generalize the crappy 1% racially disabled people and compare that for all of canada," one user wrote.

"Corporate culture is toxic in India. People usually move back with a good amount of money invested in the markets and then do 4% per year withdrawal. You can enjoy India while avoiding day to day hurdles if you don't have to stress about making a living," commented another.

"Bro, I saw your other posts. Hang in there, man. Things will get better. If you have already worked in India, you know the work culture and know how to navigate it. If not, it will be an uphill battle, so just set your expectations. Remember that grass is always greener on the side fertilised with bulls**t. The key is managing your expectations. Save and invest in yourself and your future," wrote a third user.