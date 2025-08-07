Indian Expat In Ireland Urges Migrants To "Adjust" To Irish Culture, Sparks Debate

Amid a surge in racially motivated attacks on Indians in Ireland, a Reddit post urging migrants to adapt to Irish culture rather than turning the country into "another India" has sparked a heated debate online. Titled "Shouldn't we Adjust to the Irish Culture?", the post was shared by a user claiming to be an Indian expat. The Redditor argued that Indians moving to Ireland should embrace local customs and traditions instead of replicating Indian lifestyles abroad. The post has divided opinions, with many agreeing with the Reddit user.

"This is gonna bring me lots of hate and some of you will also call me suck up or something but shouldn't we as migrants adjust to the culture of the country we are living in I have seen a lot of Indians trying to make the country they are living in India when they in fact left India for a reason I am not saying you should leave your culture but we should respect the culture of the country we are living in and not make it an another India," the Redditor wrote.

"I am an Indian btw. I am not telling anyone to hate there culture or just leave it but rather adjust to the country you are in. Nationalism aside remember there is a reason you came here and that's not cause there is no job or opportunity back in India,' the user added.

The post has divided social media users, with many agreeing with the user.

"Obviously you should. If I get invited into your house I don't suddenly start rearranging the furniture, putting up my family photos, making myself a sandwich and basically taking liberties in your home," one user wrote. "Is this actually a hot take? This should be a very normal and reasonable opinion," commented another.

"Indian people who make their home in Ireland should absolutely bring their culture with them, but you should also work to integrate with Irish society. Your kids should learn Irish in school. They should play hurling/camogie as well as cricket. Indian food producers should take stalls at Irish farmers' markets. Indian festivals should feature Irish artists as well. Don't shut yourselves off, integrate and help improve this place we call home," wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, "For context, I'm Irish. That being said, this is pretty much expected for any immigrant in a nation, but even then, it wouldn't really change anything. Racists will still attack people. Harassment will still happen. As far as I know, most immigrants adjust pretty well to Irish culture, a lot of people on the far right just associate cultural assimilation as complete abandonment of your culture, which is obviously idiotic."

"Hey, I'm Irish, but I don't think you should have to change anything so long as your a law abiding citizen. It's none of anyone's business what you do with your time or your life. You live here, pay your taxes, after that you should be allowed do whatever the hell you want. You shouldn't have to change because your worried some scrote will attack you. It's honestly so embarrassing that the other Irish can't see the same way," said another.