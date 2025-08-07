French Woman Shares Why She Relocated To Gujarat: "People Think India Is Unsafe, But..."

A French woman working as a teacher in Gujarat has sparked a conversation online after revealing why she chose to move to India. In an interview with a Nigerian YouTuber, she shared that she has been living in the country for the past two years. She described India as safer than France, highlighting how she feels more secure here. However, she also admitted to having a love-hate relationship with the country. While she appreciates many aspects of life in India, certain challenges continue to test her patience and adaptability.

"She Left France for India... here's why," YouTuber Pascal Olaleye, who shifted to India three years ago, wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. In the clip, the woman revealed that she lives in Rajkot, Gujarat. She shared what being a foreigner in India is like.

"My Honest Experience Living in India as a French Woman. After living in India for 2 full years, I've finally decided to sit down and share everything - the good, the bad, and the completely unexpected," the caption of the YouTube post read.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the woman shared that she feels safer in India than in her own country. She said she has not faced public harassment in India, unlike in France, where such encounters are more frequent. "People in France think India is very unsafe. But I don't feel that way," the woman said.

"In France, someone may stop you on the street and ask for your bag or try to grab it. That kind of thing hasn't happened to me in India," she continued.

The woman noted that even walking alone at 3 am in India hasn't caused her any concern. "As a woman, I have walked alone in India at 3 am and did not encounter any problems," she said. She also stated that she has felt safer from public harassment here than back home. "Public spaces in India feel more secure to me," she said.

The woman said that she likes India, but she also went on to say that she does not plan to stay here forever. She revealed that she plans to move after some time, saying that she doesn't want to be bound by geography. The woman said that she has a love-hate relationship with the country.

The video has sparked a conversation on social media. While some agreed with her, others called her perspective delusional.

"The funny thing is I mean India has multiple personality disorder it is sometimes the best sometimes it feels the worst. But I love it but I know it can be better," one user wrote.

"Generally India is good, but 3am always may not always be safe," commented another.

"As an Indian living in France, I don't agree with her. Yes, incidents like pickpocketing, snatching etc are very common in France and can happen even in a crowded place in broad daylight but that's nothing as compared to the eve teasing incidents, being touched inappropriately publicly, people staring at you all the time, moral polices everywhere judging and telling you what to do, that constant fear is no way comparable to anything. I love my country but the truth is the truth," said a third user.

"As an Indian American, the whole 'India is unsafe' is definitely not solely a French thing. Seems trendy these days to stereotype and demonise India as such," remarked another.