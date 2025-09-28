French Woman Reveals What She Loves Most About Indian Festivals: 'It Feels...'

The Indian festival season is in full swing with lively markets and vibrant cultural events being organised in every corner, as people joyfully immerse themselves in the celebrations. Now, a French woman living in the country has revealed what she considers the best thing about festivals in India. Julia Chaigneau, who moved to India nearly two years ago, stated that festivals being celebrated openly in the streets instead of behind closed doors was one of the things she loved most about India.

"Festivals being celebrated openly in the street instead of behind closed doors is one of the things I love the most in India," wrote Ms Chaigneau on X (formerly Twitter), adding that people abroad usually 'disappear' into their homes on the day of a festival.

"The closest I can compare it to is Christmas. But in Europe (at least in my experience), once the day comes, people disappear into their homes. If you don't have family around, you can end up alone."

She added that since moving to India, she had never celebrated a festival alone, with the entire community coming together to ensure she is part of the festivities.

"Neighbours, friends of friends, even complete strangers always made sure I was included. It feels almost unimaginable to people that someone would be left out," she said.

"That human warmth with food, music, rituals shared on the streets with friends as much as family, is what makes me feel so welcome and happy here."

'Best things in India'

As the post went viral, social media users agreed with Ms Chaigneau's statement, adding that Indians loved to celebrate the festivals together.

"Thanks for sharing. This is the beauty of Indian society. We celebrate moments of joy together," said one user, while another added: "Yes one of the best things in India is in every neighbourhood, the festivities are to get everyone closer. One does not celebrate in isolation."

A third commented: "That's why I chose not to go live abroad. Loneliness cries silently among all the shiny infrastructure in those places."

A fourth said: "As an Indian, when I was in Europe on Christmas Day, it came as a shock to me. The largest, most important festival in Europe and the streets were empty, shops closed, silence everywhere. I wished it was more 'merry'."

Earlier this month, Ms Chaigneau also shared a post documenting her first-ever experience of devouring the grand Onam Sadhya, a vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. Describing the meal as incredible, Ms Chaigneau said she ate too much but did not have any regrets.