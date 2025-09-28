Son Of MGNREGA Worker Inspects Scheme As Civil Servant, Calls It 'Full Circle' Moment

A civil servant in Assam has earned plaudits from social media after he shared a picture of himself inspecting a group of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) workers. Rubu Borah, who achieved 14th rank in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams last year, dubbed the picture a 'full-circle' moment as his father once toiled in the fields under the same scheme.

"Full circle! Once my father was an MGNREGA worker. Now I'm humbled to inspect MGNREGA works as a civil servant. Grateful!" wrote Mr Borah on X (formerly Twitter).

Launched in 2005, MGNREGA aims to enhance the livelihood security of rural households by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

As the post went viral, garnering over 137,000 views, social media users lauded Mr Borah for his achievement and advised him to stay rooted to the ground.

"Woahhhh. Your parents must be so proud," said one user, while another added: "Good man! More power to you."

A third commented: "There is no better sight than this. So good to see that you have not let your father's hard work go in vain. You are an inspiration for the youth, Rubu. Lead from the front and help as many as you can. My best wishes!!!"

A fourth said: "Hope you carry the much-needed empathy with you for the workers."

Last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted Mr Borah's achievement in a social media post, stating that he managed to defy the odds to crack the exam.

"Determination+Hardwork = Success. Rubu Borah belongs to a BPL family and his father runs a small shop to sustain themselves. Despite odds, he was determined to prove his mettle and through our transparent recruitment practices, achieved 14th rank in APSC CCE. Rubu's achievement has proven that hardwork always pays off! Best wishes," wrote Mr Sarma.