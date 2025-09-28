Australian Tourist Busts Social Media 'Lies' About India: 'There Is Negativity Bias'

An Australian tourist has gone viral on the internet for quietly debunking the lies peddled about India on social media. Duncan McNaught, who is currently travelling across India, stated that social media had done the country wrong. He said the reality was different as India is a beautiful country with "rich culture, diverse landscapes and amazing people".

"Social media has done India wrong. There is negativity bias on social media and for India this means people filming its extremes. In reality India is a beautiful country full of rich culture, diverse landscapes and amazing people," said Mr McNaught, adding that there were problems in the country but the portrayal was disingenuous.

"I'm not denying its problems, any country of 1.5 billion people will have its problems but as someone who has good Indian friends, it's sad to see how India is portrayed to the world."

"That being said, I will be showing you the beautiful parts of India over the next 3 months."

Watch the viral video here:

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.5 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users agreeing with Mr McNaught's assessment, while others shared their experience in India.

"Hands down India is the coolest place I've been to," said one user while another added: "I loved India!! Spent 3 months there!"

A third commented: "Totally agree with this! I visited India last year and expected it to not be that great but I absolutely loved it and I'm visiting again in just a few weeks."

A fourth said: "Still my favourite country! Honestly, they have the best people and food in the world."

In another video, Mr McNaught could be seen helping a cow that was stuck in a dry drain. With the help of another man, Mr McNaught managed to pull the cow safely out of the drain. The video concluded with Mr McNaught showing a minor injury and remarking light-heartedly, "Scraped my finger up".