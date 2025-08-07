"For The First Time, I Could...": Foreigner After Visiting India's Cleanest City

India has become an increasingly popular destination for foreign vloggers eager to explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage, and diverse landscapes. However, many tourists arrive with preconceived notions - one of the most common being India's struggle with cleanliness. Images of crowded streets, open dumping grounds, and pollution often dominate expectations, while the idea of a spotless, well-managed city rarely comes to mind. But for one foreign content creator, a visit to Indore completely changed that perception.

After learning that Indore had been declared India's cleanest city, Instagram blogger Victoria decided to see it for herself. What she found left her pleasantly surprised. In her video, she highlighted Indore's remarkably clean streets and well-organised infrastructure. "After Delhi's heatwave, Indore felt fresh and green," she said. "For the first time in India, I could move around freely and safely," she added.

Watch the video below:

Social media users were quick to react with enthusiasm after seeing the blogger's video on Indore. In just a few hours, the video accumulated more than 63,000 views and over 2,200 likes.

Notably, Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the government's annual cleanliness survey. In the category of 3-10 lakh population category, Noida emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore.

This year's survey, the ninth edition of Swachh Survekshan, assessed over 4,500 cities using a rigorous framework of 10 parameters and 54 indicators, with a focus on sanitation, waste management, and service delivery. The overarching theme was 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle', reflecting the government's push for sustainable urban development.

Indore's continued dominance earned it a place in the newly introduced Super Swachh League, a category created to recognise cities that have consistently ranked in the top three over the past three years and remain in the top 20 per cent of their population category.