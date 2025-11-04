"Drunk" Cops Behind Wheel Leave Trail Of Injuries In Bhopal, Indore

In a disturbing display of recklessness and impunity, uniformed men tasked with enforcing the law have themselves come under fire for breaking it. In two separate incidents within hours of each other, police and paramilitary personnel in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and commercial hub Indore allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol, rammed civilians, and tried to flee.

The first incident took place around 8 p.m. on Monday on the main road leading to platform number 6 of Bhopal Railway Station. An ITBP jawan, identified as Deepak alias Rajendra Singh, allegedly drunk, rammed his private car into four pedestrians and roadside carts before being overpowered by the public.

According to Mangalwara police, the driver posted with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police battalion under the Bilkhiriya police station area had arrived from the ITBP campus in Kokta Transport Nagar to pick up a guest. Witnesses said he was speeding and appeared intoxicated.

After hitting four young men, Deepak reportedly tried to flee but was caught by bystanders who thrashed him and vandalised his car, which bore a "POLICE" sticker. Inspector Ajay Kumar Soni confirmed the accused was under the influence of alcohol and has been sent for medical examination.

"All four victims suffered leg injuries. One has a fractured leg. We have detained the accused and are taking legal action," Soni told reporters. The injured were admitted to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Just two hours later, around 10:30 p.m., residents of Indore's Raoji Bazaar area witnessed another shocking act of lawlessness, this time allegedly committed by three serving policemen.

Eyewitnesses told local reporters that a white car with three drunk policemen in uniform first nearly hit two young women who had gone to a pharmacy in the area to buy medicine. When the women raised an alarm, the men sped off, running over four to five bystanders in their escape attempt.

Locals chased the vehicle and surrounded it, discovering that those inside were policemen themselves, later identified as Constable Anil (Sanyogitaganj Police Station), Head Constable Sudarshan Herve (Bhanwarkuan), and Constable Vedant (Azad Nagar). The trio, however, managed to flee before reinforcements arrived.