Bhopal Contractor Loses Rs 30 Lakh In Online Game, Dies By Suicide: Police

A 32-year-old civil contractor allegedly died by suicide in his house in Bhopal on Thursday after losing nearly Rs 30 lakh in an online game, the police said.

A note found in his house said he took on debt from people in order to play an online game called Aviator, the police said.

The contractor, Shivan Gupta, ran a business in house construction.

The police said a case has been filed and the body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Friday. The handwriting in the note will be examined as part of the investigation, the police said.

Gupta's mobile phone has also been sent for forensic examination. The police said they will speak to their cybercrime counterpart to find out how this game worked, how money is invested and whether any illegal elements are involved.

The statements of family members are yet to be recorded.

In the purported suicide note, Gupta wrote that he had taken loans to play online games and, after suffering heavy losses, was under pressure from creditors to repay. He said the mounting debt and financial stress left him with no option but to end his life.

The incident adds to a growing list of suicides in Madhya Pradesh allegedly linked to online gaming losses.

In June, a young man in Neemuch district died by suicide due to debt incurred from online gaming. In July, a 13-year-old student in Indore, fearing being scolded by his family, allegedly died by suicide after losing Rs 2,800 while playing the online game Free Fire.

In another case reported from Harda, a 35-year-old government employee, Laxminarayan Kewat, working as a peon in the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, allegedly died by suicide due to debts linked to his addiction to online gaming.