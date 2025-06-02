"No Option Left": Rajasthan Couple Dies By Suicide Over Online Gaming Debt

A couple in Rajasthan allegedly died by suicide amid uncertainty over paying back losses incurred in online gaming.

Kota resident Deepak Rathore, who used to play online games on his mobile phone, had told his sister a day before he and his wife Rajesh Rathore died by suicide that he was under a debt of Rs 4 to 5 lakh. "I have no option left except to die," he had told his elder sister.

Deepak Rathore's sister had asked him to not take any drastic steps and assured him that money will be arranged to pay back the debt. Despite the advice, the couple died by hanging from the fan in their room.

Their bodies were found when Deepak Rathore's father Satyanarayan Rathore knocked on the door but received no response. A few minutes later, the couple's five-year-old daughter opened the room's door from inside.

While online gaming debt is being considered the reason behind the couple's suicide, all aspects of the incident are being probed, Kota Rural Superintendent of Police Sujeet Shankar said.

The couple got married six years ago.

Last month, the Supreme Court had agreed to examine a plea seeking a complete ban on "illegal" betting apps. The petition also sought strict regulations on online gaming and fantasy sports, and the enactment of a comprehensive law. The top court issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response, but refrained from issuing notices to the state governments at the present stage.