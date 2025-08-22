Time's Up For Real-Money Online Games As Bill Becomes Law

The Online Gaming Bill has received the President's assent, becoming a law, just a day after it was passed by Parliament. Both Houses of Parliament cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill to ban all forms of games played with money, and promote e-sports and online social gaming. The assent will follow a notification that will announce the date on which the Bill will come into effect.

The government has asserted that online money gaming has become a serious social and public health issue, causing demonstrable negative impact on society. At the same time, the Centre has thrown its weight behind promoting e-sports and social gaming, and wants to position India as a global hub for game development.

After Parliament gave its nod to the Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would save society from the harmful effects of online money games.

"This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games," PM Modi said, adding, "At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games."

Several platforms, such as WinZO and Nazara Technologies-backed Moonshine Technologies (PokerBaazi), suspended their real-money online gaming operations after the bill was passed by the Parliament.

The legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the 'Online Money Game' has become a "Public health risk".

"Two-thirds segment of the entire world of online gaming is being promoted, but there is one such segment, online money games, due to which a big problem has arisen in society, especially in middle-class youth. They get addicted, and the family's savings are spent. It is estimated that 45 crore people are affected by it, and more than Rs 20,000 crore has been destroyed in it. Online money gaming has become a public health risk. Problems like psychological disorder, compulsive behaviour, and violent behaviour are arising from it. Many families have been destroyed due to it. This has become a huge problem. Its major aspect is money laundering, and its effects have also been seen in terror activities. There were efforts to stop this problem, but this problem kept on increasing," Mr Vaishnaw said.

"We all know that earlier, many families were getting destroyed due to chit funds. The Modi government dealt with the problem by bringing a law on it. Whenever the interest of the middle class and youth is discussed, PM Modiji has always talked about the interest of the middle class and youth," he added.