Shivraj Chouhan's 'Mama Ka Ghar' Turns Fortress Amid Potential ISI Threat

Security was tightened outside Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residences in Bhopal and Delhi on Friday after intelligence inputs warned of a potential threat to him from Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

By Saturday morning, Chouhan's B-8, B-9 combined bungalow, also known as 'Mama Ka Ghar', turned from a famously open-door home into a high-security zone. Heavy armed personnel deployment, metal barricades and restricted movement turned 74 Bungalows, one of Bhopal's most secure areas, into a fortified enclave.

Top sources told NDTV that intelligence inputs indicated that the ISI was gathering information about Chouhan. A formal communication was subsequently sent to concerned agencies, consultations with central security agencies were held, the threat perception was reassessed and subsequently, protection protocols were further strengthened at his Bhopal and Delhi residences.

Chouhan already has Z+ category security, among the highest levels of protection in the country, approved by the Union Home Ministry in December 2018, soon after he demitted office as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister following the 2023 Assembly elections. Z+ security involves elite commando units, bulletproof vehicles, advanced surveillance and equipment, and is second only to the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to the Prime Minister.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra confirmed the enhancement of security.

Following the security upgrade, Mukesh Nayak, Congress state media wing head and former minister, claimed the move was being politically spun. "His supporters are projecting the security upgrade as a sign of a bigger political appointment. In reality, the Centre felt that the existing arrangements in the state were inadequate, which is why security has been suddenly increased," Nayak said.

In January 2024, after shifting from the Chief Minister's residence following Dr Mohan Yadav's appointment as the Chief Minister, Chouhan renamed the bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar', declaring it a symbol of trust and openness. "The address has changed, but Mama Ka Ghar will remain Mama Ka Ghar. My doors will always remain open," he had said, inviting people to walk in without hesitation.