Madhya Pradesh ESB Sub-Inspector Exam 2026: First-Phase Result Out, Download Here

MP SI Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Subedar/Sub-Inspector 2025 first phase selection test results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website, mpesb.gov.in. The examination was conducted from January 16 to January 21 across 11 cities in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the official notice, a total of 5,734 candidates have qualified for the second stage of the examination. The board had earlier invited objections to the answer key, which were reviewed and corrected. The result has been prepared based on the final answer key.

Candidates who secured a percentile equal to 10 times the number of final candidates in their respective category were selected for the second stage of the written examination.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "First Phase Result- Subedar and Sub-Inspector 2025".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Search" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

Candidates will be required to visit the respective Police Headquarters for the verification of information, documents, certificate etc in lieu of the second phase exam.

The test was conducted across 11 cities of Madhya Pradesh, namely: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.