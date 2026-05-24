Anxiety, Muscle Cramps, Migraines? Nutritionist Says It Might Be Magnesium Deficiency

Have you ever felt anxious for no clear reason, dealt with frequent muscle cramps, or struggled with recurring migraines? While many people brush these symptoms off as everyday stress, they may actually point to low magnesium levels in the body.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares insights into the mineral's role in nerve function, muscle health and relaxation. She also lists three common signs that may indicate magnesium deficiency.

3 Common Signs Of Low Magnesium Levels

1. Anxiety

According to the nutritionist, anxiety can sometimes be linked to low magnesium levels because magnesium supports the production and function of GABA, a neurotransmitter associated with relaxation. "When you have low magnesium, it actually compromises this relaxation neurotransmitter that makes you have higher palpitations, anxiety, and even panic attacks," she says.

2. Muscle cramps

The nutritionist adds, "If you have constant muscle cramps and tingling in the muscles, it could also be a sign of magnesium deficiency because magnesium is super important for muscle contraction." When magnesium levels drop, nerves can become overactive and lead to involuntary contractions, cramps and tremors in areas such as the legs, feet, or eyelids.

3. Migraines

According to Jain, frequent migraines may also be linked to magnesium deficiency because the mineral plays an important role in nerve function and blood vessel regulation. Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters and blood vessel activity, both of which are associated with migraine triggers.

If you experience these symptoms, the nutritionist recommends consulting a doctor for a blood or urine test. She also suggested increasing magnesium intake naturally through supplements and a magnesium-rich diet. Leafy greens, nuts, seeds and legumes are considered excellent dietary sources of magnesium.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.