Dark chocolate is often seen as a treat, but it can also offer some nutritional benefits when eaten in moderation. Unlike regular milk chocolate, dark chocolate contains more cocoa and less sugar, making it a better option for those looking to enjoy something sweet without overdoing it. While it is not a miracle food, experts say choosing dark chocolate with a high cocoa content can be a smart addition to an otherwise balanced diet.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has spoken about this in an Instagram video. She explains why she would encourage parents to eat two pieces of 70% dark chocolate every day. According to her, the small daily habit may support heart health, better sleep and even healthy blood sugar levels.

In the video, the nutritionist says, "If I was your nutritionist, then here's why I would ask your parents to eat two pieces of 70% dark chocolate daily." She then breaks down the reasons behind her advice.

Why Does She Recommend 70% Dark Chocolate?

According to Deepsikha Jain, the benefits come from the nutrients naturally found in dark chocolate.

1. May Support Heart Health

She explains that dark chocolate contains flavonoids, natural plant compounds that may support heart health. These compounds may help improve blood flow, support healthy blood pressure and help manage cholesterol levels. Together, these benefits may contribute to better cardiovascular health over time.

2. A Good Source Of Magnesium

Another reason she recommends dark chocolate is its magnesium content. Magnesium plays an important role in muscle function and relaxation. According to Jain, it may help reduce muscle cramps, ease physical tension and support better sleep. As she says, magnesium is something "your parents need for better sleep and to relax their muscles."

3. Contains Fibre

Dark chocolate also contains a small amount of fibre. Jain says this may help slow down the rise in blood sugar after meals, making it a better choice than many sugary desserts. Fibre also supports digestion and helps you feel full for longer.

That said, dark chocolate should still be eaten in moderation. It contains calories and fat, so portion size matters. Choosing 70% cocoa or higher and limiting yourself to a couple of small squares can help you enjoy its benefits without overdoing the sugar or calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.