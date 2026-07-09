Assam has a decentralised cancer care model, and a large-scale early detection programme has helped the state record a 62% survival rate, the highest in India, the Assam government claimed during the ongoing Budget session of the Assam Assembly.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal has claimed that about 47 lakh people have been screened so far, resulting in the early detection of more than 900 cancer patients.

He further added that the state has intensified cancer screening, with a target to cover 1.24 crore people, which, when achieved, will be the highest in the country.

According to health experts, due to early detection, the cancer survival rate in Assam was significantly higher than the national average of 40%.

Government sources further added that the comprehensive approach to cancer care includes early detection, treatment, palliative care, survivorship, and research. The decentralised network of cancer hospitals ensures treatment is accessible beyond Guwahati and Dibrugarh, the two main healthcare hubs of Assam.

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint initiative of the Assam government and the Tata Trusts, has been expanding specialised oncology services across the state through a network of dedicated cancer hospitals. The initiative aims to reduce the burden on patients who earlier had to travel to metropolitan cities outside the Northeast for advanced cancer treatment.

The cancer care centres are helping patients in most districts of Assam. The centres are located in Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Diphu, and Silchar, with diagnostic and day-care centres in Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Mangaldai, Tezpur, and Tinsukia.

The impact is palpable. Earlier, most cases were detected at advanced stages, but now patients are being diagnosed at Stages I and II, improving treatment outcomes. The decentralised cancer care model is helping improve patient survival.

The Health Minister further added that cancer treatment is very expensive, but after the tie-up with Tata Care, the Assam government has been providing cancer treatment at very affordable prices.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is on track to introduce a proton beam therapy machine in the government healthcare sector.

Proton beam therapy is an advanced form of external beam radiation that uses positively charged particles (protons) to destroy cancer cells. It is known for its high precision, as the protons stop abruptly at the tumour, minimising radiation damage to the surrounding healthy tissue.

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