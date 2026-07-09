India's first plant-based vitamin D3 supplement has been approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Domestically manufactured Fermenta Biotech's Vitadee, a plant-derived vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), has been cleared for use in supplements, fortified foods, and beverages. This offers a new way for vegetarians and those with restrictions on animal-based products to supplement their vitamin D needs. According to the Nutrients Journal, about 70 to 90% of Indians have a vitamin D deficiency, which makes it a major health concern in India.

Adequate levels of vitamin D are necessary for the absorption of other nutrients, but air pollution and urban indoor lifestyles worsen the health issue. Currently, vitamin D is available in supplement form for those who need it, but the manufacturing of it utilises animal-based products to deliver the vitamin into the body. The new plant-based vitamin D supplement could be used in functional and fortified foods to increase vitamin D levels safely.

What Is Plant-Based Vitamin D3?

Plant-based vitamin D3 is derived from phytosterols sourced from the soy oil waste stream. The plant-based origin of the vitamin and its being domestically manufactured make it an ideal option for vegetarians.

Phytosterols are known as plant sterols, which are a family of molecules related to cholesterol.

Campesterol, beta-sitosterol, and stigmasterol are the most common plant-derived phytosterols that can be converted to vitamin D3.

How Is It Different From Ordinary Vitamin D Supplements?

Dr Anu Mathew, Consultant, Endocrinology, Fortis Manesar, explains, "Vitamin D levels less than 20 ng/ml are considered deficiency, and those between 20 and 30 ng/ml are considered insufficiency.

He adds, "A prolonged deficiency of vitamin D, which affects all age groups, more so in children and the elderly, leads to rickets in children and osteomalacia and fractures in adults with various other extraskeletal effects also."

Most people are unaware that the waxy grease coating raw wool, called lanolin, contains a cholesterol compound that can be converted into vitamin D3 through ultraviolet light exposure. Lanolin is extracted from sheep wool wax, which may not align with the dietary preferences of vegetarians.

Dr Anu also highlights, "Due to the increased awareness among the public and routine tests of vitamin D being done, we are able to screen and treat this medical issue better."

Also Read: Vitamin D Supplements Not Working? Pair With These 3 Nutrients For Maximum Absorption

Vitamin D2 Vs Vitamin D3: Which One Works Better?

Dr Anu explains, "Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) is the vitamin D that is usually derived from plants, and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) from animals."

She pinpoints, "D2 is a slightly inferior supplement compared to D3, especially when treated with bolus doses in deficiency status. Vitamin D2 works better when given on a daily basis, which usually reduces compliance among people."

"Vitamin D3 from plant origin (UV-exposed lichen extract) is also available but still rare and mostly imported at premium prices, and it is economically a challenge to be made available on a large scale," adds Dr Anu.

Research published in the Advances of Nutrition shows vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) supplementation can boost vitamin D levels. Vitamin D3 is considered better at increasing the levels of vitamin D in the body, as it produces a greater increase in total serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels than vitamin D2. This is why it is a preferred option in many settings to increase vitamin D levels safely.

Is Plant-Based Vitamin D3 As Effective As Traditional D3?

Dr Anu says, "Fermenta Biotech's Vitadee Green provides the same chemical structure and bioavailability as traditional animal-derived D3. It comes in both powder and oil form and can be made into tablets, soft gels, and drops."

The plant-based vitamin D3 has the same chemical structure as the conventional D3 supplement. The bioavailability is the same, but its absorption and effectiveness can vary depending on how much your body is able to adapt to its formulation.

Also Read: How Long Do You Need To Take Vitamin D Supplements?

Who May Benefit Most From This New Supplement?

People who can benefit the most from this new supplement, as Dr Anu has explained, "This new addition can definitely make a good impact among the strict vegan/Jain community who can have a truly plant-based and economically accessible treatment option."

Those who are found to have a vitamin D deficiency can benefit from these plant-based vitamin D3 supplements.

Can Plant-Based Vitamin D3 Be Added To Food?

Yes, these plant-based vitamin D3 supplements can be added to food to make it vitamin D fortified. Dr Anu also said that this kind of versatile supplement is available in powder and oil forms, which makes it an option for nauticals. The heat stability of the supplement may allow fortification of foods and gummies, and other easy-to-consume food options can be easily formulated.

Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency To Watch Out For

The symptoms of vitamin D deficiency that should force you to seek medical evaluation. The symptoms that can affect you are:

Bone pain

Muscle weakness

Fatigue

Frequent fractures

Delayed growth in children

Low immunity

Should You Switch To Plant-Based Vitamin D3?

Depending on the list of health benefits of the formulation of plant-based vitamin D3, vegetarians can benefit greatly from it. The treatment options for vitamin D deficiency can be expanded, helping many people who struggle with maintaining their ideal vitamin D levels. But after a medical test, seeking a doctor's consultation is necessary to figure out the dose and duration of your supplementation.

Plant-based vitamin D3 supplementation needs to be safely introduced for bridging the gap between those who are deficient and those who struggle with their vitamin D levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.