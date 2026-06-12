When we step outside and feel the warmth on our skin, especially during hot summer days, we often assume we are soaking up enough vitamin D. Unfortunately, it is not that simple. Despite ample daylight, you may still not be getting sufficient vitamin D.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra busts one of the most common myths by answering a frequently asked question: ‘How can I be vitamin D deficient when the sun is literally everywhere?' While you may feel the sun's heat on your skin, factors such as skin tone, time of day, air pollution and sunscreen use can affect your body's ability to synthesise adequate amounts of the vitamin.

Hot Summer Days Do Not Mean Increasing Vitamin D Levels

In the post, the nutritionist explains that being around sunlight is not the same as getting direct sun exposure. She says that most people stay indoors, travel in cars, wear sunscreen and avoid peak sun hours – all of which can limit the body's ability to produce vitamin D.

“Your body needs direct sun on skin. Sunlight through windows does not help much with vitamin D production,” she says, adding, “In summer, many people actually avoid the sun more. Umbrellas, AC, full sleeves and staying indoors all reduce sun exposure."

She further explains that a person can feel extremely hot outside and still have low vitamin D levels. According to her, vitamin D deficiency can present as fatigue, body pain, hair fall, low mood and weak immunity, potentially affecting overall health and well-being.

How To Get Enough Vitamin D?

The nutritionist recommends combining morning sunlight exposure with regular testing and a balanced diet. “Summer outside does not mean enough vitamin D inside. Modern lifestyles keep most of us away from actual sun exposure more than we realise. If you constantly feel tired, low on energy, or experience body pain or hair fall – vitamin D is one thing worth checking,” she shares.

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