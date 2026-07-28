Most people prefer to start their day with tea, as it contains caffeine, which can boost alertness right after you wake up. But there is research that suggests your morning tea may be interfering with iron absorption, specifically non-heme iron that is available in plant foods. This is a matter of health concern, as the NFHS-5 (2019-21) programme and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme have flagged that 67.1% of children between 6 and 59 months are anaemic, and 50% of women aged 15-49 years also lack needed iron levels. The widespread anaemic population in India should make you rethink the timing of your morning tea.

Research published in the Journal of Nutrition pinpoints that morning tea contains compounds such as tannins and polyphenols that bind with non-heme iron in food. This makes it harder for the body to absorb the iron, and this effect is strongest when tea is consumed with or after meals.

How Does Morning Tea Slow Down Iron Absorption?

Research published in Medicine, Agriculture, and Food Sciences Journal suggests that iron is an important mineral that the body needs, as it plays a role in haemoglobin production. Moreover, iron is also responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body and regulating energy levels, and boosting cognition and immune function. But when tea is introduced into your daily routine in the morning on an empty stomach, then it can bind to foods consumed throughout the day and slow down iron absorption in the body. To identify if this may be affecting you, look for symptoms such as the following:

Fatigue

Weakness

Brain fog

Dizziness

Pale skin

Breathlessness

Note: If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, then seek a medical blood test to figure out if your iron levels are low. If it is found to be so, then consult a doctor for the right approach to take to safely increase them.

Who Is Most At Risk Of Reduced Iron Absorption?

The risk of reduced iron absorption is far greater for people who fall under specific categories that make them more susceptible to health risks associated with low iron levels. These groups of people should be especially vigilant of their iron levels and seek periodic testing to make sure that people who are

Women of reproductive age

Pregnant women

Adolescents

Vegetarians and vegans

People with iron-deficiency anaemia

Frequent tea drinkers

Iron deficiency or anaemia is common in people across all ages and needs to be taken seriously, as it does affect a rise in health issues. Tea and iron deficiency are interrelated, which makes it important to re-evaluate drinking morning tea.

Does All Iron Get Affected Equally?

No, the primary effect is non-heme iron that is present in plant-based foods such as legumes, spinach, lentils, nuts, and seeds. It can become strongly affected due to morning tea consumption, as it binds to the non-heme iron molecules and slows down their absorption rate.

Heme Iron

Animal-based sources of iron that are commonly found in meat, poultry, and fish face a limited effect from morning tea consumption.

How Long Should You Wait Before Drinking Tea?

If you want to drink morning tea and not let it affect your iron absorption rate, then you need to time your tea consumption. Research published in the Frontiers of Nutrition Journal suggests that you need to avoid consuming tea with meals if you want it not to interfere with non-heme iron absorption.

Based on current research papers and reviews, such as the Nutrients Journal, you need to wait at least 1-2 hours after a meal to consume tea.

Does This Mean You Should Stop Drinking Tea?

No, tea consumption is necessary for its health benefits, but regulating its dose and timing is important. The main component of tea that helps the body is antioxidants that can reduce oxidative stress.

It is best not to drink tea in the morning but to drink it in between meals instead, at the interval of one or two hours.

When Should You Get Your Iron Levels Tested?

If your body exhibits signs that it is low in iron, then you need to get tested as soon as possible.

Warning Signs

Persistent fatigue

Hair loss

Frequent headaches

Poor concentration

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Diagnosed anaemia

Morning tea doesn't have to be eliminated from your diet, but needs to be timed according to the research to avoid any interference with iron absorption.

Also Read: Herbal Vs Flower Vs Real Tea, Which Is Healthiest? Food Regulator Rule Sparks Health Questions

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.