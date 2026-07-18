For many people, the day begins with a cup of coffee or tea in a favourite mug. While the mug itself is usually not the reason behind low iron levels, what it holds, when it is consumed, and in some cases what it is made of, can influence iron absorption over time.

Iron deficiency remains one of the most common nutritional deficiencies across the world. According to the World Health Organization, anaemia affects nearly one in three women of reproductive age globally, with iron deficiency being the leading cause in many cases. Children, pregnant women, adolescents, vegetarians and people recovering from prolonged illness are among those who need to pay closer attention to maintaining healthy iron stores.

One habit that often goes unnoticed is drinking coffee or tea with meals. Coffee and tea contain natural compounds known as polyphenols and tannins. These compounds can reduce the absorption of non heme iron, the form of iron found in foods such as lentils, beans, spinach, nuts and fortified cereals. This does not mean coffee or tea should be avoided altogether, but the timing of these beverages can make a meaningful difference for people who already have low iron levels or are at greater risk of deficiency.

The material of your coffee mug also deserves attention

Common drinkware materials and what they mean for health include:

Ceramic, porcelain and glass mugs are generally safe because they do not react with food or beverages.

Chipped or poorly glazed ceramic mugs, particularly those from unregulated manufacturers, may contain traces of heavy metals such as lead or cadmium. Long term exposure to these substances can affect health, although they are not a direct cause of iron deficiency.

Stainless steel mugs are suitable for everyday use and do not release meaningful amounts of iron into beverages.

Copper mugs should always have a food safe lining. Acidic drinks stored or served in unlined copper containers may cause copper to leach into the drink, increasing the risk of excess copper intake.

Iron deficiency often develops gradually. Early signs can be mistaken for everyday tiredness or stress, allowing the condition to progress before it is recognised. Some symptoms that should not be ignored include:

Persistent fatigue

Reduced stamina

Pale skin

Shortness of breath during routine activities

Frequent headaches

Difficulty concentrating

Brittle nails or increased hair fall in some individuals

If left untreated, iron deficiency anaemia can affect physical performance, learning ability, pregnancy outcomes and overall quality of life. In severe cases, the heart has to work harder to supply oxygen throughout the body, increasing the risk of complications, particularly in older adults and those with existing heart disease.

Fortunately, maintaining healthy iron levels usually depends on everyday food choices.

Simple measures that support better iron absorption include:

Pair iron rich foods with foods high in vitamin C such as oranges, guava, amla, tomatoes, capsicum or strawberries.

Leave a gap of at least one to two hours between coffee or tea and iron rich meals, particularly for people with known iron deficiency or anaemia.

Eat a balanced diet that includes adequate sources of iron according to dietary preference.

Choose food grade drinkware from reliable manufacturers that comply with recognised safety standards.

People experiencing persistent symptoms of iron deficiency should not rely on dietary changes alone. Blood tests can help identify whether iron deficiency, vitamin deficiencies or other medical conditions are responsible. Treatment should always address the underlying cause rather than simply correcting the iron level.

A favourite coffee mug is unlikely to be responsible for falling iron levels. The more important factors are what is consumed, when it is consumed and whether the drinkware is safe for regular use. Small adjustments in daily habits can support better iron absorption without asking people to give up the beverages they enjoy. Awareness of these simple choices can help prevent deficiencies before they become a larger health concern.

(Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director and Chief of Hematology, Hemato Oncology, Bone Marrow Transplant and CAR T Cell, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram)

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