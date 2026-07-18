Melatonin is known as the hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle. Many people take melatonin supplements to improve sleep, especially during jet lag or periods of insomnia. However, researchers are now exploring whether this natural hormone may have benefits beyond sleep. A new review suggests that melatonin could also play a small but beneficial role in easing chronic musculoskeletal pain which is a condition that affects muscles, bones, joints, tendons, and ligaments. Chronic musculoskeletal pain is one of the most common health problems worldwide and can make everyday activities difficult.

The latest findings have raised interest because poor sleep and chronic pain often go hand in hand. People living with long-term pain frequently struggle to sleep, while poor sleep can make pain feel even worse. Researchers say that improving sleep may help reduce pain levels in some people. Although melatonin is not a painkiller, experts say it can become an additional treatment option for certain patients. However, they also stress that more research is needed before it can be recommended as a standard treatment for chronic pain.

What Did The New Study Find?

The study, published in the journal Pain, reviewed 23 randomised clinical trials involving 2,028 participants with chronic or post-surgical musculoskeletal pain. Researchers examined whether melatonin could reduce pain and improve sleep quality.

The review found that people with chronic musculoskeletal pain experienced modest improvements in both pain and sleep after taking melatonin. In some comparisons, its pain-relieving effects were similar to commonly used pain medicines such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). However, the benefits were generally small, and the researchers noted that melatonin should not replace standard pain treatments. They also found that the evidence for post-surgical pain relief was limited and less convincing.

Paulo Ferreira, founding director of the Musculoskeletal Research Hub at the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre and study author, said, "We're not saying that melatonin should replace pain medications. But the initial results are very promising."

Why Could Melatonin Help With Pain?

Melatonin's main job is to regulate the body's internal clock, but researchers believe it may also have an impact on inflammation, oxidative stress, and the way the nervous system processes pain. Better sleep itself may also reduce pain sensitivity over time.

Since chronic pain and poor sleep often create a cycle where one problem worsens the other, improving sleep quality could indirectly help people feel less pain. Researchers believe this connection may explain why some participants reported better pain control after taking melatonin.

"Melatonin is a safe medication, [and] it can also be helpful to manage sleep problems," Ferreira said. Also, "It's cheap. Some places, you don't need a prescription to access it. So it's got many advantages."

Is It Safe To Take Melatonin?

The review reported that melatonin was generally well tolerated. Most side effects were mild and temporary, including headache, dizziness, nausea, and daytime sleepiness. Since melatonin is widely available and relatively affordable, it may seem like an easy solution.

However, experts advise against self-medicating for chronic pain. Melatonin supplements are not suitable for everyone and may interact with certain other medications, including blood thinners, diabetes medicines, and drugs that suppress the immune system. Pregnant women, children, and people with ongoing medical conditions should speak to a healthcare provider before using it.

Should You Start Taking Melatonin For Chronic Pain?

Not necessarily. While the findings are encouraging, researchers emphasise that melatonin should be viewed as an add-on treatment rather than a replacement for proven therapies such as exercise, physiotherapy, prescribed medicines, and lifestyle changes.

The review also had several limitations. Many of the studies included small numbers of participants, used different melatonin doses, and followed patients for only a short period. Researchers also could not clearly determine whether the benefits came mainly from improved sleep or from melatonin's direct effects on pain.

Melatonin may offer modest relief for some people living with chronic musculoskeletal pain, particularly those who also struggle with sleep. However, larger and longer studies are needed to confirm its effectiveness and identify who is most likely to benefit. If you have ongoing pain, consult your doctor before adding melatonin to your treatment plan.

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