For many of us trying to get rid of belly fat, green tea is our go to beverage, but it's not difficult to imagine that a single drink is not enough to bring quick results. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says the same: no single drink can dramatically reduce those stubborn love handles.

She explains healthy weight loss happens with the assistance of a balanced diet, regular exercise and choosing the right food items.

Instead of relying only on green tea, Batra recommends a list of food items that will help improve metabolism and digestion.

According to Nutritionist, Cumin (zeera) may help improve metabolism and support the reduction of belly fat. You can soak one teaspoon overnight and drink the water on an empty stomach or boil it for five minutes and drink it warm.

Fenugreek seeds (methi dana) also help manage blood sugar levels. Soak one teaspoon, drink the water and chew the seeds in the morning.

Next, you can have Carom seeds (ajwain) by either chewing them after meals or boiling in water to make a warm drink. it'll help reduce bloating faster. Cinnamon (dalchini) will manage blood sugar levels. Add half a teaspoon to warm water, tea or porridge.

Turmeric (haldi) reduces inflammation and Lovneet Batra suggests mixing fresh turmeric in warm water every morning and having it with black pepper and little ghee to help the body absorb it better. Fennel seeds (saunf) support digestion and hormonal balance. You can consume one teaspoon after meals or drink saunf water during the day.

Triphala may also help support liver health and healthy fat metabolism. Batra recommends starting with half a teaspoon of Triphala powder mixed in warm water before bedtime and increasing the amount slowly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.