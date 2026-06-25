Many people tend to scroll through their phone in bed at night with the lights off. But what most people don't consider is that this habit could be becoming a trigger for migraines and disrupted sleep cycles. Insomnia is a common complaint that individuals living a modern and fast-paced life tend to have, but they don't consider why this may be happening. Doomscrolling at night and absorbing an unnecessary amount of information that is not meant for you could be giving you a headache and ruining the quality of your sleep. The possibility of mental overload, emotional stress, and delay in the sleep cycle can become the norm if you keep scrolling in bed at night. Research published in Mental Health and Technologies suggests that doomscrolling is associated with anxiety, depression, psychological distress, and reduced resilience to handle hardships.

Why Doomscrolling In Bed Is Harmful

1. Blue Light Disrupts Sleep Hormones

The blue light emitted from technological devices can disrupt the hormone cycle and suppress the hormone responsible for rest. Melatonin gets reduced when you are staring at your phone at night instead of focusing on calming your brain and body and getting ready for deep sleep.

It can even delay sleep latency, which means you will fall asleep at a delayed time when you are constantly exposed to blue light from screens.

2. Dark Room Increases Eye Strain

The dark room increases strain on the eyes as they are forced to focus on a small screen instead of relaxing. The high contrast between a bright screen and a dimly lit room can become the cause of eye fatigue, headaches, and trigger a migraine.

3. Brain Overstimulation Before Sleep

The brain is overstimulated when it is stuck in a loop of continuous content, which also overloads the senses. Your brain is forced to remain in alert mode, which prevents the transition to sleep mode, as it needs to slowly even out into sleep for deep rest.

4. Triggers Stress Pathways

The constant stream of negative content can heighten levels of anxiety and make you vulnerable to experiencing anxiety at night. It can activate the fight-or-flight response, which can further raise the levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Also Read: Oestrogen vs Progesterone: Which Hormone Is Really Behind Menopausal Brain Fog?

How It Triggers Migraines

Migraines are intense headaches that cause intense heaviness and make you experience an altered state. The neurological triggers of migraines are possible byproducts of doomscrolling in bed at night. Eye strain, blue light exposure, and mental stress from an information overload can all contribute to migraines.

This can also lead to:

Sensory hypersensitivity

Headache onset in migraine-prone individuals

How It Causes Insomnia

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that makes people unable to fall asleep, which can worsen when you are doomscrolling in bed. According to a large study published in the Frontiers in Neurology journal, 1 hour of screen time can increase the risk of developing insomnia by 59%. This makes up for 24 minutes of less sleep per night for every hour of doomscrolling before bed. Here are the reasons why doomscrolling in bed at night can cause insomnia:

Delayed melatonin release

The brain remains active.

Frequent micro-awakenings

Poor sleep quality

Signs Your Night Scrolling Is Affecting You

Night doomscrolling could be affecting how your body may be reacting to this habit. Here are the signs that you need to reevaluate doomscrolling in bed:

Difficulty falling asleep

Morning headaches

Eye discomfort

Increased anxiety

Poor focus the next day

Dr Shiva Kumar H.R., Consultant Neurologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, explains, "The brain interprets screen exposure at night as a signal to stay alert. Combined with cognitive stimulation, it becomes difficult to transition into deep sleep."

Also Read: New Research Reveals How Extra Virgin Olive Oil Protects The Brain From Cognitive Decline

How To Break The Habit

1. Follow A Digital Cut-Off Time

Establishing a digital cut-off time is essential to safeguard your mental health. To do so, you need to stop using screens 30-60 mins before bed to let your brain calm down and slip into rest mode easily.

2. Use Warm Lighting

Changing up the lighting used in your bedroom can have a positive effect on your night doomscrolling habit. This can make you avoid scrolling in complete darkness, which increases eye strain and worsens migraines.

3. Switch To Audio Or Low-Stimulation Activities

To avoid an overstimulated mindset at night, you need to switch to audio or a low-stimulation activity to let your brain calm down. To do so, you can listen to podcasts or do some light reading to make sure that your brain is able to peacefully slip into rest mode.

4. Enable Night Mode / Blue Light Filters

If you have to use digital screens at night, then make sure to enable the night mode or use blue light filters to keep your eye strain to a minimum. The way you absorb information at night through a screen can influence how your brain processes it.

5. Replace Doomscrolling With a Wind-Down Routine

Establish a simple wind-down routine with self-care practices instead of doomscrolling in bed with the lights off. You can even introduce breathing exercises and meditation techniques to relax your mind and clean the clutter instead of wondering what is going on with the world through staring at a digital screen.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

The risk of migraines and insomnia due to doomscrolling at night is especially heightened for those with pre-existing medical conditions. Here are the people who should be especially careful of this habit:

Migraine patients

High screen-time users

Anxiety-prone individuals

Young adults

Doomscrolling in bed is not harmless, as it impacts the brain and affects sleep health. If you want to keep both intact, then you need to introduce simple changes that can reduce your risk of migraines and insomnia.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.