Oestrogen vs Progesterone: Which Hormone Is Really Behind Menopausal Brain Fog?

Menopausal brain fog is a common side effect that can occur in women who undergo menopause. Typically, women go through menopause based on the global average at 51. But in India, the age at which women go through menopause is shrinking, as women in India are hitting pre-menopause earlier than expected. Typically, women between the ages of 45 and 50 years old go through menopause. Menopausal brain fog is a common occurrence that affects women due to a rapid fall in certain hormones that regulate cognitive function. This is an issue that can result in temporary symptoms that need to be addressed, but first, knowing which hormones are responsible for it is important.

What Is Menopausal Brain Fog?

According to the research published in the Maturitas journal, the National Institute of Health staff who experienced menopausal brain fog experienced effects on their ability to function in the workplace.

The common symptoms that 62% of women in India experience are as follows:

Forgetfulness

Poor focus

Mental fatigue

The problem is temporary, but knowing which hormone influences it could hold the key to figuring out how to prevent it.

Also Read: The Truth About Menopause: Doctor Busts Common Myths In India

Understanding Hormonal Shifts During Menopause

The two main hormones that you should know about when menopausal brain fog is concerned are fluctuations in oestrogen, a hormone that affects reproductive organs and bones, and your brain, heart, and skin.

Progesterone is another hormone that affects the reproductive system, affects menstruation, and helps maintain the early stages of a pregnancy.

When the levels of these two hormones shift during menopause, women tend to experience menopausal brain fog as one of the potential side effects.

Perimenopause tends to impact the levels of oestrogen and progesterone, which tend to fluctuate greatly postmenopause.

This hormonal instability affects the brain, as can be mentioned in the Front Neuroendocrinology journal.

The Role Of Oestrogen In Brain Function

According to the research in the Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology journal, oestrogen's impact on brain functioning is possible, as it affects primary memory functioning, attention, and perception, which can lead to forgetfulness or dementia.

Oestrogen has an effect on:

Memory

Attention

Verbal fluency

Neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine

This is why falling oestrogen levels often correlate with brain fog, as oestrogen plays a direct role in cognitive health.

What Does Progesterone Do To The Brain?

According to the research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, progesterone not only regulates brain functioning but also impacts aldosterone, cortisol, oestradiol, and testosterone. Alongside this, the hormone has the following effects on the body:

Progesterone's calming and sleep-promoting effects need to be taken into consideration when women are thinking about their cognitive functioning during menopause.

Direct influence on mood, anxiety, and mental clarity is researched, so maintaining its level is key to avoiding the side effects.

Low progesterone may worsen:

Brain fog

Poor sleep

Cognitive fatigue

Progesterone affects cognition indirectly, but this needs to be taken into consideration in women who suffer extensively during menopause, and makes their symptom management plan much more personalised.

Oestrogen vs Progesterone: Which Has A Bigger Impact On Brain Fog?

When it comes to the comparison of these two hormones, oestrogen and progesterone have slight differences in the mechanisms through which they operate.

Oestrogen affects cognitive processing and memory.

Progesterone, on the other hand, affects mood, sleep, and emotional regulation.

Oestrogen is often the primary driver, but progesterone plays a supporting role. If you know the hormones that can give you menopausal brain fog, then you can discuss better symptom management plans that work for you with your primary care physician.

Also Read: Perimenopause Symptoms Are Appearing Earlier, But Are Often Misread As Stress; Doctor Explains Why, Shares Tips

Why Brain Fog Often Starts In Perimenopause

The hormone fluctuations in the brain during menopause often start in perimenopause as the body is getting ready to shift its focus from reproduction. A variation in the hormone levels can result in brain fog due to direct and indirect effects on perimenopause. Here is how:

When these hormones fluctuate due to age, irregular cycles and unpredictable cycles that deviate from the norm become common.

This makes women deeply uncomfortable as the unpredictability factors come into play, especially for those who are working in corporate spaces.

When these changes are combined with stress and sleep disturbances, they keep amplifying symptoms, which makes things even worse.

Is Menopausal Brain Fog Permanent?

Menopausal brain fog is usually temporary and improves after hormones are stabilised. Research published in Plos One suggests menopause can have a long-term impact on brain health, which needs to be taken seriously when considering post-menopause effects on cognition and their role in neurodegeneration.

Can Hormone Therapy Help?

Hormone therapy can help certain women who experience symptoms such as menopausal brain fog.

Evidence around oestrogen therapy and positive cognition effects is mentioned in the Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology journal.

The role of combined oestrogen-progesterone therapy can prove useful for women who experience severe symptoms that are tied to these hormone fluctuations, which can be identified via the right medical tests.

Note: Every woman doesn't need hormone therapy, but a medical consultation can point women to the benefits of brain fog treatment.

Practical Ways To Manage Menopausal Brain Fog

Menopausal brain fog can benefit from using practical ways to improve its effects on cognition:

Sleep and stress management

Physical activity

Cognitive engagement

Nutrition that supports brain health

Tracking symptoms

When To See A Doctor

You should see a doctor when you experience certain red flags, such as:

Sudden or severe memory loss

Symptoms affecting daily life

Confusion or disorientation

Brain fog is hormonal, not "all in your head", as research clearly proves. Brain fog is part of a biological transition that requires awareness and early support from families and workplaces. Menopausal women need to practise compassionate self-care to take better care of themselves.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.