Jaggery has long been a part of traditional Indian diets and home remedies. Many people believe that eating a small piece of jaggery can help clear the throat, reduce cough, and improve breathing. But can jaggery actually help with breathing problems, or is it simply a popular myth? The answer lies somewhere in between. A study in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives suggests that jaggery acts as a natural cleanser and expectorant, helping to clear mucus and flush out inhaled pollutants. Animal studies indicate it can reduce smoke-induced lung lesions, making it a potential protective agent for individuals exposed to dusty or smoky environments. Jaggery contains small amounts of iron, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. Traditionally, it has been used as a natural remedy to soothe the throat and provide relief from seasonal cough and throat irritation.

Some people find that jaggery helps loosen mucus and reduces irritation in the airways, particularly during cold weather. This is one reason why it is commonly consumed after meals or mixed with warm water, ginger, or herbal preparations.

Can Jaggery Improve Breathing?

There is no strong scientific evidence showing that jaggery can directly improve lung function or treat breathing disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or severe respiratory infections. However, its soothing effect on the throat may make some people feel more comfortable when dealing with mild cough, throat irritation, or congestion. In other words, jaggery may provide temporary relief from certain symptoms, but it should not be considered a treatment for breathing problems.

Also read: 6 Health Benefits Of Eating Jaggery Daily

What Experts Say

Doctors emphasise that breathing difficulties can occur due to various causes, including allergies, asthma, respiratory infections, heart disease, and environmental pollution. According to a study published in Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, persistent shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, and recurrent coughing are warning signs of serious conditions like asthma or COPD. Relying on home remedies like jaggery to treat these symptoms can delay critical medical diagnosis and life-saving interventions. Respiratory symptoms that continue for several days or worsen over time require medical evaluation.

Also read: Breathing Has Become Harder For Many, No Thanks To Air Pollution: What Lungs Need As You Enter 2026

Who Should Be Careful?

Although jaggery is often viewed as a healthier alternative to refined sugar, it is still a form of sugar and can raise blood glucose levels. People with diabetes, obesity, or those trying to manage their calorie intake should consume jaggery in moderation. Excessive consumption may do more harm than good. The idea that jaggery can cure breathing problems is largely a myth. While it may help soothe the throat, ease mild cough, and provide temporary comfort, it cannot treat underlying respiratory conditions or improve lung function. For ongoing breathing difficulties, the best approach is to seek medical advice, identify the root cause, and follow appropriate treatment. Jaggery can be part of a balanced diet, but it should not replace evidence-based medical care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.