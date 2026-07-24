Raw eggs have become increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders, and people following high-protein diets. From homemade protein shakes to classic recipes like Caesar dressing, mayonnaise, and certain desserts, raw eggs are consumed in various forms. However, health experts warn that eating raw or undercooked eggs can expose you to Salmonella, a potentially serious bacterial infection that can cause severe food poisoning. While most healthy people recover within a few days, Salmonella infection can lead to serious complications in young children, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Why Can Raw Eggs Be Risky?

Eggs may become contaminated with Salmonella bacteria either before the shell forms or through contamination of the shell after laying. Although not every egg contains Salmonella, it is impossible to determine whether an egg is contaminated simply by looking at it. Consuming eggs that are raw or only partially cooked increases the risk because the bacteria are not destroyed.

Also read: Salmonella: What Causes This & How To Prevent It

What Is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that commonly causes foodborne illness. People usually become infected after eating contaminated:

Eggs

Poultry

Meat

Unpasteurised dairy products

Fresh produce contaminated during handling

Most infections develop within 6 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food.

Symptoms Of Salmonella Infection

Common symptoms include:

Diarrhoea

Fever

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

Chills

Most people recover within four to seven days with rest and adequate hydration. However, severe dehydration or bloodstream infection may require hospitalisation.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Some people are more likely to develop severe illness from Salmonella, including:

Children under five years

Adults over 65 years

Pregnant women

People with diabetes

Cancer patients

Organ transplant recipients

Individuals with weakened immune systems

For these groups, avoiding raw eggs altogether is generally recommended.

Also read: Salmonella Infection: Here's Everything You Should Know About It

Does Eating Raw Eggs Provide More Protein?

One common myth is that raw eggs are healthier or contain more protein than cooked eggs. In reality, cooking eggs does not significantly reduce their protein content. In fact, studies have shown that the body absorbs protein from cooked eggs more efficiently than from raw eggs. Cooking also destroys harmful bacteria, making eggs both safer and easier to digest.

How To Reduce The Risk

If you consume eggs regularly, experts recommend:

Cook eggs until both the white and yolk are firm.

Refrigerate eggs promptly after purchase.

Avoid cracked or dirty eggs.

Wash hands and utensils after handling raw eggs.

Use pasteurised eggs when preparing recipes that require raw eggs.

Pasteurised eggs undergo a heat treatment that kills harmful bacteria while keeping the egg uncooked.

Can You Still Eat Foods Made With Raw Eggs?

Foods such as homemade:

Mayonnaise

Mousse

Tiramisu

Hollandaise sauce

Caesar dressing

may contain raw eggs. Whenever possible, prepare these dishes using pasteurised eggs, especially if serving children, pregnant women, older adults, or immunocompromised individuals.

What Should You Do If You Develop Symptoms?

Seek medical attention if you experience:

Persistent high fever

Bloody diarrhoea

Severe dehydration

Symptoms lasting more than three days

Confusion or dizziness

Difficulty keeping fluids down

These may indicate a more serious infection requiring medical treatment. Although many people consume raw eggs without becoming ill, the risk of Salmonella infection remains real. Cooking eggs thoroughly is one of the simplest and most effective ways to eliminate harmful bacteria while preserving their excellent nutritional value. If a recipe requires raw eggs, choosing pasteurised eggs offers a much safer alternative.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.