Many of us try our best to live a healthy lifestyle. We wake up early, work out regularly, drink black coffee instead of sugary beverages and even cut down on food to lose weight. While these habits are often seen as signs of discipline, they are not always good for the body when taken to the extreme.

Your body responds to more than just calories and exercise. It also reacts to stress, sleep, recovery and nutrition. When these are out of balance, the stress hormone cortisol can stay elevated for longer than it should. While cortisol is essential for many body functions, constantly high levels may affect sleep, mood, energy, recovery and overall health.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has spoken about this in an Instagram post. She shares four habits that may look healthy from the outside but could actually make your cortisol levels unhappy if not done mindfully.

Four Habits That May Raise Cortisol

1. Overtraining without enough recovery

Working out every day is not always better. According to Agarwal, pushing your body through intense exercise without giving it enough time to recover may increase cortisol levels. It can also lead to fatigue and slower muscle repair. Rest days are just as important as workout days.

2. Eating too little

Many people think eating less is the fastest way to lose weight. However, undereating sends an "energy shortage" signal to the brain. This can increase stress in the body and make it harder to maintain energy levels, hormones and metabolism.

3. Drinking too much black coffee

Coffee can improve alertness, but having several cups a day just to stay energised may not be the best idea. Agarwal explains that excessive black coffee can overstimulate cortisol and adrenaline. This may worsen anxiety, increase cravings and even affect sleep quality.

4. Waking up early despite poor sleep

Waking up at 5 am may seem productive, but not if you barely slept the night before. According to the nutritionist, sacrificing sleep just to wake up early places extra stress on the body. Getting enough quality sleep is more important than forcing an early morning routine.

In her caption, Nmami Agarwal sums it up perfectly: "Some wellness habits can backfire when taken to the extreme." She adds that your body does not hand out extra points for overtraining, undereating, living on black coffee or sacrificing sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.