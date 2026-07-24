Chia seeds may be small, but they are packed with nutrients that can support your overall health. They are a good source of fibre, protein, omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants, making them a popular choice for many.

There is more than one way to eat chia seeds and gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shared simple answers to some of the most common questions people have.

According to Sethi, it is best to eat chia seeds after soaking them; it makes them easier to digest and reduces bloating. He recommends soaking them overnight or for at least 20 minutes before eating.

The doctor also says chia seeds with yoghurt are a better choice than chia water because the fibre in chia seeds helps feed the good bacteria in your gut, while the probiotics in yoghurt add more healthy bacteria.

The medical expert further advises eating chia seeds in the morning, as the fibre needs enough water to work properly. Dr Saurabh Sethi also explains that chia seeds are good for gut and overall health. The fibre helps your digestion, omega 3 fatty acids support your brain and liver, while magnesium and calcium keep your bones healthy.

As per Harvard, chia seeds are full of nutrients that can support your overall health in many ways. Eating them regularly will help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, improve digestion, support weight management and reduce inflammation. They also help manage diabetes, lower the risk of various long term diseases, along with anxiety and depression.

Chia seeds, upon consumption, absorb liquid and become a gel-like texture in the stomach. This can help you feel full for a long time, reduce your appetite and help you eat fewer calories throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.