India's latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24) reflects important progress across several health indicators. Health insurance coverage has increased substantially, institutional deliveries have risen, child stunting has declined, and vaccination coverage continues to improve. These are encouraging signs of a healthcare system that is expanding its reach and impact.

At the same time, the survey highlights another trend that deserves attention. Overweight and obesity are becoming increasingly common among Indian adults, particularly women. As the country continues to make gains in maternal and child health, the rising prevalence of obesity is emerging as a major public health challenge that could influence future rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease and other chronic conditions.

For a long time, obesity was viewed primarily as the result of lifestyle choices. Discussions around management often centred on eating less and exercising more. While nutrition and physical activity remain important pillars of health, advances in medical science have helped establish that obesity is a chronic disease influenced by multiple biological and environmental factors.

Also Read: India Has Recorded Progress In Health, Nutrition And Social Development: Key Findings Of NFHS-6

Weight Regulation Is Impacted By Multiple Factors

Body weight regulation involves a complex interaction between hormones, the brain, genetics, metabolism, sleep patterns, psychological health and environmental influences. These mechanisms affect hunger, satiety, energy expenditure and fat storage. As a result, many individuals find it difficult to achieve and maintain meaningful weight loss despite sincere efforts to follow lifestyle recommendations.

The significance of obesity extends far beyond appearance or body weight. Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, increases the risk of several serious health conditions, including:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease and stroke

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Obstructive sleep apnea

Joint disorders and reduced mobility

Polycystic ovary syndrome and fertility related concerns

Certain forms of cancer

Diabetes And Obesity Link: New Therapies Have Changed The Scene

The connection between obesity and diabetes is especially important in the Indian context. India continues to have one of the largest populations living with diabetes globally. Obesity contributes to insulin resistance, a condition in which the body's cells respond less effectively to insulin, increasing the likelihood of elevated blood glucose levels and eventual diabetes.

One of the most important developments in obesity care over the past decade has been the emergence of glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists, commonly referred to as GLP-1 therapies, and more recently dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonists.

These therapies have significantly changed the treatment landscape. Historically, medical options for obesity were limited and often produced modest results. Newer therapies have demonstrated clinically meaningful weight reduction while also improving several metabolic health parameters.

Their benefits extend beyond weight loss alone and may include:

Improved blood sugar control

Reduction in cardiovascular risk factors

Improvement in fatty liver disease

Better appetite regulation and reduced food cravings

Improvement in obesity related sleep disorders

Enhanced physical functioning and quality of life

Perhaps equally important is the impact these therapies have had on public awareness. Increasingly, obesity is being recognised as a medical condition that warrants evaluation and treatment, rather than being dismissed as a personal failing or a matter of willpower. This shift has encouraged more individuals to seek medical advice before complications such as diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular disease develop.

Also Read: 30.7% Of Women In India Are Obese Or Overweight, Reveals NFHS-6; Key Contributing Factors Explained

There has been growing interest in evidence based obesity treatments across urban India. More people are seeking structured weight management programmes and discussing medical treatment options with healthcare professionals. This reflects a broader understanding that obesity often requires long term management, similar to other chronic diseases.

At the same time, these medications are not a universal solution. They must be prescribed after careful medical evaluation and should be used as part of a comprehensive treatment approach that includes nutritional guidance, physical activity, behavioural support and regular follow up.

The NFHS-6 findings highlight a changing health profile for India. While the country has made notable progress in addressing maternal and child health challenges, the increasing burden of obesity requires equal attention. Early recognition, timely intervention and access to evidence based treatment strategies will be important in reducing the future burden of diabetes and other obesity related diseases.

The growing acceptance of obesity as a chronic disease represents an important shift in healthcare. It allows discussions to move beyond blame and towards science-based solutions that can help improve long term health outcomes for millions of Indians.

(By Dr Saket Kant, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Max Healthcare)

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