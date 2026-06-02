Nearly one in three Indian women aged 15-49 years is now overweight or obese, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6). The survey found that 30.7% of women in this age group were overweight or obese in 2023-24, a sharp increase from 24% recorded in NFHS-5 (2019-21). The findings highlight a growing burden of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases across the country. Experts warn that excess weight is linked to a higher risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, infertility, and certain cancers. The rise in obesity has also coincided with increasing rates of high blood sugar among Indian adults, underlining the need for greater focus on preventive healthcare and healthy lifestyle habits.

What Did NFHS-6 Find?

The survey reported that: 30.7% of women aged 15-49 years were overweight or obese in 2023-24, compared to 24% in NFHS-5. Among men in the same age group, overweight or obesity rose from 22.9% to 27.3%. High blood sugar levels also increased substantially among both women and men. The findings suggest that India is facing a growing challenge from non-communicable diseases driven by lifestyle and metabolic risk factors.

Also read: PCOS Is Now PMOS: Doctors Share Why This Will Transform How Women's Hormonal Health Is Understood

Why Is Obesity Rising Among Women?

Sedentary Lifestyles

Many women today spend long hours sitting at desks, commuting, or managing household responsibilities that involve less physical activity than in previous generations. Reduced daily movement can lower calorie expenditure and contribute to gradual weight gain over time.

Increased Consumption Of Ultra-Processed Foods

Nutrition experts point to growing consumption of:

Packaged snacks

Sugary beverages

Fast food

Refined carbohydrates

These foods are often calorie-dense but low in fibre and essential nutrients, making overeating more likely.

Urbanisation And Changing Work Patterns

NFHS-6 data show obesity rates are generally higher in urban areas than rural regions. Urban lifestyles often involve:

Less physical labour

Greater dependence on vehicles

Easier access to processed foods

Longer screen time

Hormonal And Life Stage Changes

Women may experience weight gain during:

Pregnancy

The postpartum period

Perimenopause

Menopause

Hormonal shifts can affect metabolism, appetite regulation, and fat distribution.

Poor Sleep And Stress

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can influence hormones that regulate hunger and satiety. Research suggests poor sleep may:

Increase cravings for high-calorie foods Promote overeating Affect insulin sensitivity

Why Does Obesity Matter?

Being overweight or obese is associated with an increased risk of:

Type 2 diabetes

Heart disease

Stroke

High blood pressure

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Sleep apnoea

Certain cancers

The NFHS-6 findings are particularly concerning because they coincide with rising blood sugar levels among Indian adults.

Which Regions Reported The Highest Rates?

Among women aged 15-49 years, the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity was reported in:

Puducherry (46.3%)

Chandigarh (44%)

Delhi (41.4%)

Punjab (40.8%)

Tamil Nadu (40.5%)

Also read: Obesity Rising Faster In Low And Middle Income Countries: Study

How Can Women Reduce Their Risk?

Experts recommend focusing on sustainable lifestyle habits rather than crash diets. Key strategies include:

Regular physical activity

Strength training to preserve muscle mass

Eating more fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods

Limiting sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods

Getting adequate sleep

Managing stress levels

Monitoring weight, waist circumference, and blood sugar regularly NFHS-6 reveals that 30.7% of Indian women aged 15-49 years are now overweight or obese, marking a significant increase over the past few years. Experts say changing diets, sedentary lifestyles, urbanisation, stress, and hormonal factors are all contributing to the trend. The findings underscore the importance of preventive healthcare measures, healthier eating habits, and regular physical activity to reduce the growing burden of obesity-related diseases in India.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.