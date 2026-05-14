PCOS Is Now PMOS: Doctors Share Why This Will Transform How Women's Hormonal Health Is Understood

One of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women worldwide is undergoing a major identity shift. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition long associated primarily with ovarian cysts and fertility issues, has now been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). Doctors say the new terminology represents more than a cosmetic name change. Instead, it reflects a deeper scientific understanding that the condition affects multiple systems in the body, including metabolism, hormones, insulin regulation and cardiovascular health, and not just the ovaries.

The shift follows growing international consensus that the term "PCOS" has often been misleading because many women diagnosed with the condition do not actually have ovarian cysts. At the same time, women who do have cysts may not experience the hormonal or metabolic abnormalities typically associated with the disorder.

For India, where PCOS prevalence is rising among adolescents and young women, experts believe the renaming to PMOS could significantly improve awareness, diagnosis and long-term management of women's hormonal health.

Why Doctors Say PCOS Was An Incomplete Name

For years, many women have associated PCOS mainly with ovarian cysts. However, doctors say this interpretation oversimplified a far more complex condition.

"For years, many women have walked into clinics holding a sonography report and saying, 'Doctor, I have PCOS.' But the truth is, PCOS has never been just about cysts in the ovaries," said Dr. Rohan Palshetkar, IVF and Fertility Specialist and Head of Unit at Bloom IVF, Mumbai. "In fact, many women with PCOS may not have cysts at all, while some women may have cysts but no major hormonal or metabolic symptoms," he added.

According to experts, the older terminology often created confusion because it placed excessive emphasis on ovarian appearance while overlooking underlying endocrine and metabolic dysfunction. The new term, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, highlights that multiple hormonal systems are involved.

Also Read: PCOS Name Changed To PMOS: How This Impacts Women Globally And In India

What PMOS Actually Means

Doctors say the revised name reflects the condition's broader health impact. The term "polyendocrine" refers to the involvement of several hormone systems, while "metabolic" acknowledges links with insulin resistance, obesity and diabetes risk.

Women with PMOS may experience:

irregular periods,

acne,

excess facial hair,

insulin resistance,

weight gain,

mood changes,

inflammation,

and fertility challenges.

Research also shows the condition increases long-term risks of:

type 2 diabetes,

metabolic syndrome,

hypertension,

fatty liver disease,

and cardiovascular complications.

"PMOS highlights that this is not merely an ovarian disorder, but a broader metabolic and hormonal condition," said Dr. Arun Mukka, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

"In many women, excessive weight gain and insulin resistance play a central role, which can further lead to elevated androgen levels, irregular menstrual cycles, acne and other hormonal disturbances," he explained.

Why This Matters In India

India is witnessing a sharp rise in PCOS diagnoses, especially among urban adolescents and young women. Studies suggest prevalence rates in India may range from 3.7% to over 22%, depending on diagnostic criteria and population studied.

Experts say sedentary lifestyles, processed diets, stress, obesity and poor sleep patterns are contributing to the growing burden. Dr. Muskaan Chhabra, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, New Delhi, said the name change may help broaden understanding beyond fertility concerns alone. "The new name correctly acknowledges that this is a multisystem condition involving complex interactions between insulin, androgens and neuroendocrine hormones," she said.

"For women in India, where the condition is widely prevalent and awareness of its broader systemic dimensions continues to grow, this is a particularly meaningful shift," she added. She also explained that many Indian women were historically told they had "PCOD" or Polycystic Ovarian Disease, a term commonly used in India but not formally recognised internationally.

"PMOS now takes that understanding further still, correctly framing the condition as a multisystem endocrine and metabolic disorder," she added.

More Than Fertility: A Whole-Body Health Condition

Doctors say one of the biggest benefits of the new terminology is that it encourages a more holistic understanding of women's health. "The conversation is moving beyond just fertility or irregular periods and towards a more holistic understanding of a woman's physical, hormonal and metabolic wellbeing," said Dr. Palshetkar. Experts say many women seek treatment only when trying to conceive, while metabolic complications often remain undetected for years.

Dr. M. V. Jyothsna, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said the new terminology may improve awareness about these long-term risks. "Women with this condition may experience obesity, irregular periods, ovarian cysts, acne, excessive facial or body hair growth, insulin resistance and even a pre-diabetic state," she explained. "In many patients, the metabolic complications play a much larger role than the ovarian symptoms themselves."

Could The Name Change Reduce Stigma?

Doctors believe the shift may also improve emotional understanding and reduce fear. "The word 'cyst' often creates panic because many women immediately associate it with tumours or something serious," Dr. Palshetkar said. "So, changing the terminology can also help reduce fear and stigma around the condition." Experts say clearer terminology may encourage women to seek earlier medical attention and understand that lifestyle interventions are central to treatment.

Also Read: No Cysts, No Diagnosis? How The Misleading Name 'PCOS' Failed Millions Of Women

What Treatment Looks Like Under The PMOS Approach

Doctors emphasise that PMOS management requires multidisciplinary care.

This may involve:

gynaecologists,

endocrinologists,

nutritionists,

mental health professionals,

and lifestyle experts.

Treatment often includes:

weight management,

physical activity,

balanced nutrition,

sleep regulation,

hormonal therapy,

and insulin-sensitising medications when needed.

"Managing the condition is not only about addressing reproductive symptoms, but also correcting the underlying metabolic imbalance," Dr. Mukka said.

The shift from PCOS to PMOS marks an important evolution in women's health language and understanding. By recognising the condition as a multisystem metabolic and endocrine disorder rather than simply an ovarian problem, experts say the new terminology may improve awareness, reduce stigma and encourage earlier diagnosis.

For Indian women especially, where PCOS prevalence continues to rise rapidly, the renaming may help reshape conversations around hormonal health into a more comprehensive, whole-body approach focused on long-term wellbeing rather than fertility alone.

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