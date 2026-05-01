How To Manage PCOS When You're Working A 9-5: Nutritionist Shares 3 Essential Steps

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women of reproductive age. It is a complex condition linked to hormone imbalances, higher levels of androgens and issues with how the body processes insulin. PCOS also impacts your energy levels, mood, metabolism and even long-term health if not managed properly.

Now add a structured 9-5 job into the mix and managing PCOS can start to feel overwhelming. To tackle the problem, Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares a practical and sustainable daily routine for working women. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "If I had PCOS and a typical 9-5 lifestyle, here's exactly how I'd approach managing it as a nutritionist."

How To Manage PCOS With A 9-5 Routine

1. Stabilise your blood sugar

Keep your blood sugar in check through the day, which means no random snacks and no skipping meals. "Every meal should have protein, fiber, fats, and then some carbs. This alone can actually manage your blood sugar much better. Balance your hormones," the nutritionist says.

2. Make movement a non-negotiable

She adds, "Not an hour-long workout, but rather divide that into 20 to 30 minutes of workout lifting weights and running, thrice a week. Include small movements and walks through the day, giving you better insulin sensitivity and blood sugars." Combine this with protein-rich breakfasts, consistent sleep schedules and stress management to balance hormones.

3. Manage stress

The nutritionist mentions that she finds a coping mechanism to deal with her stress. "If you're eating clean but stress parameters are high, that is going to shoot your cortisol levels, and that's going to make your body still feel off balance," she states.

If you're navigating PCOS while juggling a 9-5 routine, consistency matters more than perfection. Small daily choices can make a real difference in how you feel, function and manage your symptoms over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.