PCOS In India: Why Gynaecologists Are Calling It The Biggest Women's Health Concern Today

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years and beyond, into later stages of life. It's characterised by a variety of symptoms and can have significant implications for overall health. PCOS occurs when the ovaries produce excess androgens (male hormones), disrupting the normal release of eggs. As a result, women with PCOS may experience irregular or infrequent menstrual periods, pain - including pain with heavy menstrual bleeding, abnormal ovulation, changes in hair like excessive facial or body hair or female-pattern baldness, oilier skin, acne and cysts in the ovaries. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS is a leading cause of irregular menstrual periods and one of the most common causes of infertility.

On World Health Day 2026, Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja, Sr Director Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Lafemme, highlights that PCOS is a growing health concern among women these days.

"Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is emerging as a major women's health concern in India due to its rising prevalence, especially among young women. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, increasing obesity, and high stress levels are key contributors."

"As a gynaecologist, I'm currently seeing earlier onset and more severe symptoms-irregular periods, infertility, acne, and metabolic complications like diabetes. Alarmingly, many cases remain undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness. PCOS is not just a reproductive disorder but a long-term metabolic condition, making early diagnosis, lifestyle modification, and sustained medical care crucial to prevent serious health consequences," Dr. Ahuja highlights.

What are the consequences of PCOS?

PCOS is a multisystem disorder that impacts metabolic, reproductive, and mental health beyond just the ovaries.

1. Metabolic complications

Women with PCOS are at an increased risk of developing insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. This condition involves a cluster of issues, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels.

2. Cardiovascular health

Due to associated conditions like hypertension and high cholesterol, women with PCOS may face a greater risk of heart disease.

3. Mental health issues

The hormonal imbalances and associated challenges of living with PCOS can increase the risk of anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

4. Endometrial health

Irregular periods can lead to an increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia (thickening of the uterine lining) and even endometrial cancer due to unopposed estrogen.

5. Sleep apnea

Many women with PCOS may also experience sleep apnea, a condition characterised by disrupted breathing during sleep, which can contribute to fatigue and other health issues.

6. Hair loss

While excess hair growth is common, thinning hair on the scalp can also occur due to hormonal imbalances.

7. Weight gain

Obesity affects 40-80% of those with PCOS. Weight gain around the abdomen further worsens insulin resistance and hormonal symptoms.

8. Liver health

There is an increased risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

While there's no cure for PCOS, it can be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle interventions.

PCOS is a multifaceted condition with wide-ranging effects on women's health. Early diagnosis and management are crucial in mitigating these complications, and adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular physical activity, can play a major role in managing symptoms and enhancing overall well-being. If you suspect you have PCOS or are experiencing symptoms, it is important to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.