Good Girl Syndrome: Doctor Explains How It Can Contribute To Hormonal Imbalance In Young Women

Good Girl Syndrome is a behavioural pattern rooted in societal expectations where individuals, typically women, prioritise being perfect to gain validation. It often leads to people-pleasing, fear of conflict, difficulty setting boundaries, and burnout, as they suppress their own needs to avoid disappointing others. To understand how the psychological pressure to be perfect translates into physical pathology, NDTV Health spoke with Dr. Y. D. Meherprasad, Senior Consultant in Endocrinology and Preventive Healthcare at MGM Malar Hospital, Chennai. "Good Girl Syndrome" is not a formal clinical diagnosis, but its physical manifestations are strikingly real. It describes a behavioural pattern where women are socialised to prioritise external approval, meeting every expectation without showing a single crack of anxiety.

According to Dr. Meherprasad, this constant need to be "on" creates a volatile internal environment. "Hormonal imbalances are being noticed in young Indian women associated with the Good Girl Syndrome, where women are always trying to meet expectations and are continuously successful, all without showing any signs of stress," he explains. "When women suppress emotions for long periods, the body remains in a state of constant stress response." Clinical observations in the Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews are revealing a surge in hormonal crises driven by heightened emotional stress that is linked to hormonal imbalance in women.

How Emotional Stress Rewires Hormones

The link between emotional suppression and endocrine disruption is backed by a growing body of research into psychoneuroendocrinology. According to the Molecular Psychiatry article, when a woman constantly seeks validation and fears failure, her brain perceives a "threat", triggering the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. Here is how this impacts the hormone balance in their bodies:

1. The Cortisol Domino Effect

The primary culprit is cortisol, the body's chief stress hormone. In a healthy system, cortisol spikes to handle a crisis and then recedes. However, for a woman battling perfectionism, cortisol levels remain chronically elevated.

A landmark study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology (2025) suggests that chronic high cortisol leads to "progesterone steal". The body prioritises making stress hormones over reproductive hormones, leading to a progesterone deficiency. This imbalance is a primary trigger for irregular periods and adult acne.

2. Insulin Resistance And The PCOS Connection

Dr. Meherprasad notes that this hormonal shift often mimics or worsens Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). An increase in insulin resistance was seen in his clinical findings. When cortisol is high, the body releases glucose for energy; if that energy isn't used through physical action, the body pumps out insulin to manage the sugar. Over time, this leads to weight gain around the abdomen and disrupted ovulation.

Emotional stressed young Indian woman (Image is for representation purposes only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

The Prevalence Of The Syndrome

Interestingly, this phenomenon transcends borders. Dr. Meherprasad observed a striking pattern during his tenure in the UK, particularly among families of Indian, Asian, and Chinese origin. "Parents who moved abroad often remain 'stuck in the times' when they leave their home country," he notes.

The Internal Warning Signs

The bill for "perfection" eventually comes due. Dr. Meherprasad highlights several internal manifestations that indicate an emotional-hormonal crisis:

Menstrual disruptions may happen where there are changes in the cycle or a complete halt in ovulation (amenorrhoea).

Sleep disorders become common when women are unable to "switch off" the brain at night, leading to chronic fatigue.

The neurological impact of this condition can be persistent anxiety, sudden mood swings, and brain fog.

Metabolic shifts may happen, which cause difficulty losing weight despite a strict diet, often linked to thyroid slowdown.

Breaking The Cycle: A Medical And Emotional Roadmap

Dr. Meherprasad recommends a structured medical approach for those suspecting their "perfectionism" is affecting their health:

Periodic hormone check-ups, where regular screenings for thyroid function, insulin levels, and reproductive hormones (LH, FSH, and prolactin) are vital.

Timely intervention where medical treatment for existing conditions like PCOS or thyroid dysfunction is non-negotiable and should not be delayed.

Nutritional stability needs to be established when shifting to a diet that focuses on blood sugar stabilisation to combat the insulin resistance triggered by stress.

The Lifestyle Reset

"Hormonal imbalance is not only physical but also closely linked to emotional health," says Dr. Meherprasad. To regulate cortisol, women must integrate recovery into their daily schedule. Here are the necessary lifestyle changes to implement:

Rest is a requirement where proper sleep schedules are the foundation of hormonal repair. It is the time when the glymphatic system flushes toxins from the brain.

Mind-body movement by doing regular physical activity and yoga is proven to lower the sympathetic nervous system's "fight or flight" response, signalling to the body that it is safe to resume normal hormonal production.

Emotional release is necessary, as breaking the habit of emotional suppression through journaling or therapy is essential to lowering the long-term stress response.

The research field is increasingly recognising that being "perfect" is often the enemy of being well. When it comes to true health for the modern Indian woman lies in trading the approval of others for the balance of her own body.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.