Supplements After 50: Experts Share What's Optional, What's Essential For Indians

For many Indians, the belief that a home-cooked, traditional diet is enough to maintain health has been deeply ingrained for generations. Dal, sabzi, roti, rice and curd are widely considered the foundation of a balanced meal. However, health experts say that while this dietary pattern remains beneficial, it may not fully meet the nutritional needs of people after the age of 50. India's population is ageing rapidly. Estimates suggest that nearly 200 million Indians are now aged 50 and above, and this number is expected to rise significantly in the coming decades. At the same time, research shows that many older adults experience nutritional deficiencies despite eating relatively healthy diets.

Dr Radika Visheshwar, MD in Geriatric Medicine says that there are many factors at play for ageing Indians that impact their nutrition levels and the need for supplementation with proper medical guidance. According to Mihir Karkare, Co-founder and CEO of Meru Life, many people in their 50s and 60s express confusion about declining energy levels. "I often hear people say, 'I eat everything right. So why don't I feel right?' Many of them follow disciplined lifestyles with morning walks, home-cooked meals, and traditional diets they've trusted for decades," he says.

Experts say the answer lies in biological changes that occur with ageing, combined with nutritional gaps in modern diets.

Why Diet Alone May Not Be Enough After 50

A major reason is that the nutrient balance of many Indian diets remains heavily skewed toward carbohydrates. Data from the ICMR-INDIAB study, one of the largest nationwide surveys on diet and metabolic health, found that around 62% of daily calories in Indian diets come from carbohydrates, while protein accounts for only about 12%.

Separate assessments have suggested that over 70% of Indians may not consume adequate protein, raising concerns about muscle health, metabolism and healthy ageing. Karkare notes that the imbalance often stems from traditional meal patterns. "The Indian thali people grew up trusting was always heavier on rice and roti, and lighter on protein-rich foods. For decades it worked reasonably well, but the body's needs change significantly after 50," he explains.

The Three Nutritional Gaps After 50

The Quantity Gap: As people age, their bodies often require higher amounts of certain nutrients, especially those that support brain, bone and heart health. One example is DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), an omega-3 fatty acid important for brain function and cardiovascular health. The U.S. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements recommends roughly 250 mg of DHA and EPA combined per day for adults. However, obtaining this amount can be difficult for many Indians, especially vegetarians. Research shows that plant-based omega-3 sources such as flaxseed provide alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which the body converts into DHA at rates often below 5%. "For vegetarians, which include nearly 39% of Indians, diet provides almost no direct DHA," says Dr Radika Visheshwar. The Quality Gap: Another challenge lies in declining nutrient density in modern food. Studies comparing current food composition tables with older datasets show reductions in certain nutrients in staple foods due to soil depletion and agricultural practices. Analyses of Indian food composition data indicate declines in minerals such as zinc and magnesium in staple crops, partly due to intensive farming and soil nutrient loss. Meanwhile, research shows that nearly half of India's agricultural soils are deficient in zinc, which can influence crop nutrient quality. "Even if someone eats exactly what their parents ate, the nutritional content of those foods may not be the same today," Dr Visheshwar explains. The Absorption Gap: Ageing also affects how the body processes nutrients. Research in geriatric nutrition shows that older adults often experience reduced stomach acid production, slower digestive processes and decreased efficiency in nutrient metabolism. These changes can reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamins and minerals effectively. For example, studies have reported high rates of vitamin B12 deficiency among elderly Indians, even among those who consume adequate diets. Dr Visheshwar says this phenomenon is common in clinical practice. "I often see patients who eat well but still show deficiencies in nutrients such as Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, or omega-3 fatty acids. The issue is not always diet alone, absorption and metabolism also change with age."

Which Supplements May Become Important?

Experts emphasise that supplements should not replace healthy eating but may help fill specific gaps. Some commonly recommended nutrients for older adults include:

Vitamin D: Deficiency is widespread in India despite abundant sunlight. Studies estimate that 50-90% of Indians may have low Vitamin D levels.

Deficiency is widespread in India despite abundant sunlight. Studies estimate that 50-90% of Indians may have low Vitamin D levels. Vitamin B12: Essential for nerve health and red blood cell production, B12 deficiency is common among older adults and vegetarians.

Essential for nerve health and red blood cell production, B12 deficiency is common among older adults and vegetarians. Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA/EPA): Important for brain and heart health, especially in ageing populations.

However, experts stress that supplements should be personalised.

What Experts Recommend Before Taking Supplements

Karkare and Dr Visheshwar advise people over 50 to take a structured approach rather than relying on marketing claims. "Get a blood test before buying any supplement. Vitamin D, B12, lipid profiles and liver markers can help identify where the real gaps are," they suggest. They also emphasise continuing healthy lifestyle habits. Regular physical activity, balanced meals with adequate protein, and periodic health check-ups remain the foundation of healthy ageing.

Turning 50 does not mean abandoning traditional diets or relying entirely on supplements. Instead, experts say it is about adapting nutrition to match the body's changing physiology. Age-related changes in nutrient requirements, declining nutrient density in food, and reduced absorption can all contribute to deficiencies. For many older adults, targeted supplementation, guided by medical advice, may help maintain energy levels, support brain and heart health, and improve overall wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.