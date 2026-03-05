Trying To Conceive With PCOS? Nutritionist Recommends These 3 Supplements

PCOS and fertility often come with a lot of noise. Social media is full of tips, new supplements, and “must-try” solutions. If you are trying to conceive with PCOS, this constant flow of advice can feel exhausting. Here is the simple truth. Not every supplement is essential. Some are trending. Some are suggested without context. And a few are actually backed by solid research and may genuinely help when used correctly.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared on Instagram that while supplements are not magic, a few can make a measurable difference in PCOS-related infertility. Her focus is clear – support insulin, reduce inflammation and improve sleep. It all helps hormones work better.

Here are the three supplements Lovneet Batra highlights.

1. Myo-Inositol

The nutritionist calls it one of the most researched supplements for PCOS. Why does it matter?

It improves insulin receptor sensitivity.

It may increase ovulation frequency.

It helps reduce elevated testosterone.

This is especially useful for women with insulin-resistant PCOS. Since insulin resistance is common in PCOS, supporting insulin function can indirectly support ovulation.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels are often low in Indian women. Low Vitamin D levels are linked with:

Poor ovulation

AMH imbalance

Increased inflammation

According to her, optimising Vitamin D helps improve hormonal signalling and reproductive outcomes. Sometimes, correcting a deficiency can make a bigger difference than adding multiple new supplements.

3. Magnesium

“Underrated. Underused. Extremely impactful,” Lovneet Batra says. Magnesium supports:

Better sleep

Lower cortisol

Improved insulin action

And here is the key. Better sleep supports better progesterone production. That matters for cycle balance and fertility.

The health expert's message is important. PCOS fertility is not just about triggering ovulation. It is about insulin balance, inflammation control, stress regulation and sleep quality. Supplements do not replace lifestyle changes or medical treatment. But the right ones can support the process in a meaningful way.

As always, supplements should be taken under medical guidance. Testing first is smart. Random dosing is not.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.