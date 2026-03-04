Lifestyle Coach Debunks Common PCOS Myths, Says It Isn't The Same For Everyone

Many women believe Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is the same for everyone, but that's not true. Health expert Luke Coutinho explains that PCOS varies widely and busts common misconceptions around it, which often confuse women about their health.

Genetics play a role, but lifestyle factors like sleep quality, stress, gut health and nutrition also affect how it shows up. PCOS can get better or worse depending on how you take care of yourself, explains Coutinho.

According to the lifestyle coach, insulin resistance, often linked to PCOS, is common but not universal, as not all women experience it. He also points out that cysts on an ultrasound are not necessary to diagnose the condition.

Many women also worry that PCOS automatically reduces fertility. However, Coutinho clarifies that while it can cause irregular periods, it does not always lead to infertility. However, missing months of periods may increase the risk of uterine problems.

While many women believe that aggressive fasting or skipping meals is an effective way to lose weight and manage PCOS, Luke Coutinho explains that this only worsens the condition and disrupts hormonal balance.

Crash diets, he adds, can worsen PCOS in the long term, and symptoms can vary between lean and overweight women. Instead, he recommends strength training and consistent lifestyle changes as safer and more effective approaches.

The wellness guru recommends adding enough protein and a variety of fibres to your diet and seeking sunlight exposure.

Another common myth is that birth control pills can cure PCOS, which is not true, says Luke Coutinho. He mentions that small lifestyle changes can help improve PCOS.

"Losing just 5 to 10 percent of body weight can improve ovulation by lowering insulin and androgen levels," he says, adding that a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep and stress management can reduce PCOS symptoms.

"In foundational medicine, we don't chase symptoms- we strengthen sleep, nutrition, movement, breath, emotional health, and circadian rhythm first. Hormones respond when foundations stabilize," Luke Coutinho captions the post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.