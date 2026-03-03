93-Year-Old American Woman Shares Secret For Her Happiness And Longevity

At 93 years old, Sushumna is showing the world that living a long and healthy life can be simple and joyful. Her daily routine focuses on movement, self-sufficiency, and staying active, rather than chasing anti-ageing trends. Sushumna, a Bay Area resident, now divides her time between California and a spiritual community in Tamil Nadu, India, where she spends a significant amount of time each year. She retired from a successful career as a sales manager for a large company after joining the community in 2001.

Kamel Jaber, who recently shared her story, explained that she has no serious health issues other than arthritis. He said Sushumna is always positive, deeply religious, and happy, and is one of his favourite people.

Watch Video Here:

Jaber said Sushumna attributes her good health to eating whole foods in small portions, engaging in regular light activities, connecting with friends, and living a life according to her faith. He also jokingly added that staying off medication for the past few decades also contributed.

He also said that she is a joy to spend time with and has a wealth of wisdom to learn. Jaber said that the secret to good health is often simpler than people think.

Social Media Reaction

Sushumna's story has inspired social media users, who have praised her simple lifestyle and positivity.

One user commented, "93 and living with independence, joy, and intention. This is ageing done with grace. Super."

Another user noted, "Incredible!!! Just been with my 92 year old granny."

"I want to live in Southern India half of a year," added a third user.