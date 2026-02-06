Turning 40? Doctor Recommends Supplements To Support The Body From Within

As you reach the age of 40 and beyond, the importance of maintaining a healthy diet becomes increasingly vital. This phase often brings significant changes in the body, making it essential to nourish it in ways that promote healthy ageing and support our overall well-being. Consuming a healthy diet after age 40 directly influences your quality of life decades later. Research indicates that sticking to a healthy diet in midlife significantly increases the chance of achieving healthy ageing, defined as living free of chronic disease with intact physical and mental health at age 70 and beyond.

A healthy diet is crucial for several reasons. First, it helps manage weight, which is important for reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. Additionally, a balanced diet can improve mental clarity and energy levels, so rather than slowing down, individuals can feel more vibrant and active. Also, it supports cognitive health, supports physical independence and slows down the progression of multiple age-related issues.

Recently, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, took to Instagram and shared a list of supplements individuals must add to their diet after age 40.

Key nutrients to support the body from within post-40

"Turning 40+ isn't about slowing down, it's about supporting your body smarter. A few key nutrients can make all the difference between just ageing and actually thriving," Dr. Chopra mentioned in the post.

1. Vitamin B12

With age, the absorption of this vital vitamin tends to diminish. Vitamin B12 is essential for healthy nerve function, the production of red blood cells, and maintaining energy levels. Ensuring adequate intake is critical for preventing deficiencies that can lead to fatigue and neurological issues.

2. Omega-3

Inflammation levels in the body may increase post-40, which can increase the risk of various chronic conditions. Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and are vital for heart, brain, and eye health. They help maintain cognitive function and support cardiovascular health.

3. Calcium

After the age of 40, bone loss can accelerate, putting individuals at greater risk for fractures and osteoporosis. Consuming adequate calcium supports bone strength and helps keep the skeletal system healthy. It's important to pair calcium with vitamin D for optimal absorption.

4. Vitamin D3

This vitamin plays a crucial role in calcium absorption, but many people become deficient as they age due to changes in skin synthesis and dietary intake. Vitamin D3 is essential for supporting strong bones, muscle function, and a robust immune system.

5. Potassium

This mineral is important for maintaining proper heart and muscle function. It also plays a role in nerve signalling, which is essential for overall bodily functions and movement.

6. Zinc

As you grow older, your immune response can weaken, making you more susceptible to infections and illnesses. Zinc is vital for immune defence and plays a role in controlling inflammation, helping the body heal more efficiently.

7. Magnesium

This nutrient is crucial for muscle and nerve function, and it can have a positive impact on blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Adequate magnesium intake can also improve sleep quality, which tends to diminish with age.

8. Selenium

An antioxidant that protects your cells from damage, selenium supports thyroid function and boosts immunity. It can help the body respond more effectively to oxidative stress and encourage a healthy metabolism.

Turning 40 and beyond shouldn't mean a decline in vitality. Instead, it's an opportunity to be more intentional about your health. By focusing on a nutrient-rich diet and considering essential supplements, we can thrive while ageing gracefully.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.