Dino Morea Talks About Fitness, Shares Workout Routine To Achieve Sculpted Biceps

Dino Morea has been impressing fans with his chiselled physique and dedication to fitness. With a career spanning over two decades, the actor has maintained a toned body through a consistent workout routine and a balanced diet.

Now, Dino More has shared the secret behind his fit physique and everything he does to look incredible. The 50-year-old recently posted a series of pictures and videos of himself working out at the gym on Instagram.

Dino Morea Shares How He Achieved Sculpted Biceps

In one of the shared clips, Dino Morea is seen performing seated cable rows, an exercise that targets the muscles in his upper back and latissimus dorsi. Another video shows him doing weighted dips, a demanding exercise that strengthens his chest, shoulders, triceps, and entire core. This exercise involves grabbing a pair of parallel bars, suspending oneself in the air, lowering the body by bending the elbows, and then pressing back up.

Alongside the workout clips, Dino Morea also shared post-workout selfies and photos of himself flexing the progress he has made at the gym. In the caption, he talked about the importance of healthy living and mentioned that he is very conscious of what he eats.

Dino Morea On His Fitness Journey

The actor wrote, “Healthy living, wellness, fitness of the mind and body are some of the disciplines I have maintained for many years and continue to do so. What I put in my body/consume is very important to me, including a fun binge cheat day or two.”

Dino Morea also revealed that he is collaborating with skilled nutrition specialists to develop wellness products that promote healthier living, further emphasising his commitment to wellness and fitness.

