Men In Their 50s May Age Faster Due To 'Forever Chemicals', Finds New Study

Men in their 50s may be ageing faster than women due to toxic 'forever chemicals'. A recent study found how these pollutants accelerate biological ageing, particularly in middle-aged men. Forever chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are synthetic compounds that have been used for several decades. They are found in regular products like nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, food packaging, and firefighting foams, among others. The recent study raises alarm about how everyday exposure can impact health in later life. The study was conducted by researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and published in the journal Frontiers in Aging.

Understanding Forever Chemicals

These are chemicals that repel water, oil, heat, and stains due to their strong carbon-fluorine bonds, which also makes them extremely durable. However, this property of PFAs also means they break down very slowly, potentially taking up to a thousand years. They can accumulate in the environment and human bodies.

Older PFAS like PFOS and PFOA have been linked to cancer, high cholesterol, and obesity. However, newer variants like perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorooctanesulfonamide (PFOSA) remain in use with less studies on them. While these replacements were marketed as safer, studies now show that might not be the case. PFA pollution affects water sources, soil, and wildlife across the globe, causing contamination in humans as well as natural resources.

The Study's Findings

Researchers analysed data from 326 US adults aged 50-79 from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 1999 and 2000. They measured 11 PFAS types in blood samples and estimated biological age using 12 "epigenetic clocks," which track DNA methylation patterns, which is a more precise marker of cellular ageing.

Higher PFNA levels were linked to faster epigenetic ageing in men aged 50-64, equivalent to several extra years of biological age. PFOSA showed similar links to different ageing biomarkers. These effects were absent in women or other age groups, despite similar PFAS concentrations across sexes. PFNA and PFOSA appeared in 95% of samples. The researchers say that these 'replacement' PFAS are not safer alternatives.

Xiangwei Li, PhD, professor of epidemiology at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and senior author of the study, said, "These findings suggest that some newer PFAS alternatives are not necessarily low-risk replacements and warrant serious attention regarding their environmental impact."

Why Men In Their 50s?

Midlife is a vulnerable period when bodies are more susceptible to age-related stressors. Men in this group showed higher effects, possibly due to lifestyle factors like smoking, alcohol consumption, or occupational exposures that may amplify PFAS damage on ageing markers. Epigenetic changes from PFAS could compound these influences, accelerating cellular decline and mitochondrial dysfunction. Li said, "The associations between PFAS exposure and accelerated epigenetic aging were strongest in men aged 50-65.

"In younger men and those over 65, the associations were weaker and generally not statistically significant. We observed some associations in women, but they were generally smaller and less consistent than those seen in middle-aged men."

What Causes The Faster Ageing

The study only shows association and not a cause. Speaking to CNN, Tom Flanagin, senior director of communications at The American Chemistry Council, said, "This paper does not provide evidence that PFAS exposure causes aging, nor does it change the extensive body of scientific and regulatory work already underway to understand and manage specific PFAS of potential concern."

Ways To Reduce Exposure To Forever Chemicals

Filter Drinking Water: Install a certified reverse osmosis or activated carbon filter to remove PFAS from tap water as it can be a primary exposure route. Swap Nonstick Cookware: Switch from Teflon or PFAS-coated pans to stainless steel, cast iron, or ceramic alternatives. Nonstick surfaces shed chemicals when overheated. Season cast iron naturally for longevity. Avoid Fast Food Packaging: Limit takeout, pizza boxes, and microwave popcorn bags, which often use grease-resistant PFAS linings that can leach into your food. Opt for home-cooked meals in glass or stainless steel. Skip Stain-Resistant Products: Choose PFAS-free carpets, upholstery, waterproof clothing, and cosmetics like long-wear mascara. These 'stainproof' labels are a sign of the presence of these chemicals. Store Food in Glass: Use glass containers over plastic for leftovers, as some plastics have PFAS that can get into food, especially when heated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information..