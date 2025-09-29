Power Of Friendship Can Slow Down Ageing, Study Finds

Friendships that have survived the odds and persevered for years can help slow down biological ageing, a new study has found. Such relationships and engagement may 'reset' the body's internal clocks to lower the biological age, the research published in the journal Brain, Behavior & Immunity - Health, highlighted.

Drawing on data from 2117 adults who participated in a study called the Midlife in the United States, researchers noted that people with greater "cumulative social advantage" showed slower rates of biological ageing and reduced levels of chronic inflammation.

The study focused on the body's epigenetic clocks, which are molecular signatures helpful in estimating the pace of biological ageing. Two in particular – GrimAge and DunedinPACE were analysed by the researchers. Adults with stronger, more sustained social networks showed significantly younger profiles on both clocks.

"Sustained social advantage is associated with more favourable biological ageing profiles, including slower epigenetic ageing and reduced inflammatory signalling," the research highlighted.

"These findings add to growing evidence that social resources are embedded in the physiological pathways that shape ageing and health," it added.

Compounding power of friendship

Study co-author Anthony Ong explained that cumulative social advantage is really about the "depth and breadth" of an individual's social connections over a lifetime. It works like a “retirement account,” compounding over time to improve health and longevity.

“Think of social connections like a retirement account. The earlier you start investing and the more consistently you contribute, the greater your returns. Our study shows those returns are not just emotional, they're biological. People with richer, more sustained social connections literally age more slowly at the cellular level," Mr Ong said.

Friendships protect individuals in part by changing the way they respond to stress. Blood pressure reactivity is lower when people talk to a supportive friend rather than a friend whom they feel ambivalent about.

“What's striking is the cumulative effect – these social resources build on each other over time. It's not just about having friends today; it's about how your social connections have grown and deepened throughout your life. That accumulation shapes your health trajectory in measurable ways," Mr Ong added.