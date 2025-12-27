Your Neck Ages Faster Than Your Face; Doctor Explains How

For years, skincare conversations have focused almost entirely on the face. Cleansers, serums, sunscreens, and treatments are carefully chosen for cheeks, forehead, and jawline. But there is one area that quietly gives away your age much sooner. The neck. Many people notice fine lines, sagging, or creases on their neck, even when their face still looks fresh. This mismatch often leads to confusion and frustration. Why does the neck seem to age faster, and what can actually be done about it?

Dermatologist Kiran has addressed this very concern in an Instagram video. She has broken down the science behind neck ageing and shared practical ways to fix it. “How come my neck is ageing faster than my face?” she asks, before explaining why this happens and how early care can make a real difference.

Why The Neck Ages Faster Than The Face?

According to Dr Kiran, the skin on the neck is naturally thinner than facial skin. It also has less blood flow, which means slower repair and regeneration. On top of that, the neck is constantly moving and facing friction from clothing, phones and daily posture. While facial muscles move too, they are not exposed to the same level of friction.

Another big reason is neglect. As the dermatologist points out, most people apply skincare generously on their face but stop at the jawline. The neck is often left out completely, making it more vulnerable to damage, dryness and early lines.

Habits That Make Neck Ageing Worse

Many people unknowingly speed up neck ageing by ignoring basic care. Skipping sunscreen on the neck and chest is one of the biggest mistakes. Using strong actives meant for the face can also irritate the delicate neck skin if not chosen carefully.

How To Take Better Care Of Your Neck?

Dr Kiran stresses that neck care should start early. Waiting too long makes correction harder later.

Here is what she recommends:

Extend your daily skincare routine down to your neck

Use gentler actives, as strong retinols can irritate neck skin

Apply sunblock on the neck and chest every single day

Be consistent, not occasional, with care

Treatments That Can Help

For visible lines, sagging, or pigmentation, Dr Kiran says in-clinic treatments can make a noticeable difference.

Effective options include:

Profilo or Viscoderm to smooth neck lines and improve hydration

Botox or toxin for platysmal bands that pull the neck downward

Tightening treatments like Ulthera, MIFU, DoubleLift, or CL4D to improve tone, firmness and pigmentation

Dr Kiran's advice is simple and practical. Start caring for your neck early so your face and neck age together. As she puts it, the goal is not to hide behind turtlenecks forever, but to have your face and neck truly match. Consistent care, gentle products, sun protection and the right treatments can go a long way in keeping your neck looking healthy and youthful.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.