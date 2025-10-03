She's 50, But Her Organs Function Like A Teenager's. UAE Geneticist Stuns The Internet

Dr Mariam Matar, a renowned Emirati geneticist and founder of the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, revealed that her biological age is 28, even though she is 50 years old, according to Khaleej Times. Speaking at the 6th edition of the Women in Technology Forum during a panel titled 'Mental Longevity for Women and Supporting Technologies', Dr Matar attributed her youthful biological age to regenerative medicine and advanced scientific practices.

She stated that her vital organs function like those of a 16-year-old, thanks to evidence-based medical advancements. Dr Matar highlighted that regenerative medicine is rooted in real science and can significantly improve health and longevity, as per the news portal.

During the session, she also emphasized that women are genetically designed to live longer and possess stronger cognitive abilities. "Women are biologically superior in intelligence and longevity," she noted, adding that women have two X chromosomes, which make them more analytical and better at forecasting. According to her, women live on average five years longer than men.

Her journey into regenerative medicine began in 2011 while pursuing her postgraduate studies in genetics in Japan. She was inspired by a professor known for his remarkable energy, who would hike to mountain peaks at 7 am before starting his day at the clinic.

A turning point came when an elderly professor passed away at 85, and people described her as "so young." This moment deeply moved Dr Matar and motivated her to shift her career focus toward regenerative science.