UAE Targets 5 World Records With New Years Eve Fireworks, Drone Shows

The UAE welcomed the New Year with fireworks and drone displays across several emirates, as organisers aimed to break five world records on New Year's Eve.

Celebrations were held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and other parts of the country.

من دبي إلى العالم … كل عام وأنتم بخير



From Dubai to the World … Happy New Year #MyDubaiNewYear #رأس_السنة_في_دبي pic.twitter.com/fRI5gwI0kW — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2025

Record Attempt With 6,500 Drones

One of the key record attempts involved around 6,500 drones creating visual scenes over a 20-minute performance, timed with music and fireworks as the countdown to 2026 began to form what was described as the “largest aerial display of a phoenix.” The drone show was part of the UAE's broader effort to set new Guinness World Records.

من دبي للعالم … عام سعيد



Happy New Year from Dubai pic.twitter.com/HATn6S95yO — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2025

Ras Al Khaimah Secures Guinness World Records Title

Ras Al Khaimah confirmed it successfully set a Guinness World Records title for the “largest aerial display of a phoenix formed by multirotors/drones.” The 15-minute display stretched along the coast from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra Island, continuing the emirate's focus on large New Year's Eve productions.

#MyDubaiNewYear's celebrations as seen from the summit of Jebal Yanas in Ras Al Khaimah pic.twitter.com/W8iHZknK3P — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2025

Abu Dhabi Hosts Multiple Record Attempts

In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba was among the main New Year's Eve venues. Organisers planned to attempt five Guinness World Records across different parts of the evening. Events began at 8:00 pm and continued until midnight, ending with a 62-minute continuous fireworks display that lit up the sky for more than an hour.

Dubai And Other Emirates Join Celebrations

Dubai held celebrations across the emirate rather than focusing on a single record attempt. A total of 48 fireworks displays took place at 40 locations, including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm, Global Village, Expo City Dubai and Hatta.

من احتفالات دبي بالسنة الجديدة 2026#رأس_السنة_في_دبي



Scenes from Dubai's New Year 2026 celebrations #MyDubaiNewYear @AinDXBOfficial pic.twitter.com/BRuDVyXpyS — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 1, 2026

Sharjah staged 10-minute fireworks displays at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach.