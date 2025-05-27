PCOS Affects Cognitive Function In Women; Here Are All The Complications Of This Condition

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a leading cause of infertility. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS affects an estimated 6-13% of reproductive-aged women, out of which 70% of affected women remain undiagnosed worldwide. PCOS is a hormonal issue which can cause a variety of long-term health problems that affect physical and emotional well-being.

Irregular periods, acne, hair thinning, excess facial hair, weight gain, fertility issues and cysts in ovaries are a few symptoms of PCOS.

PCOS can lead to some severe complications. A recent IIT Bombay study has revealed that PCOD can affect attention and other cognitive abilities. While the previous research showed that women with PCOS experience an increased level of anxiety and depression, the new study focused on its effect on cognitive functions.

Earlier studies indicated that women suffering from PCOS have higher rates of anxiety and depression, but the recent study examined its impact on cognitive abilities. The findings demonstrated that women with PCOS showed over a 50 per cent slower response and made about 10 per cent more errors than those without the condition in a focused attention test. Additionally, in a divided attention test, women with PCOS performed about 20 per cent slowly, with 3 per cent extra errors.

The research also highlighted that hormonal imbalance associated with PCOS contributes to reduced alertness and longer response time. Insulin resistance in women with PCOS also contributes to poor attention. Additionally, anxiety and frustration, often associated with PCOS make divided attention tasks more challenging.

Other complications of PCOS

Here are some other serious complications of PCOS:

1. Infertility

According to WHO, PCOS is the most common cause of anovulation and a leading cause of infertility.

2. Metabolic issues

Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome typically due to hormonal imbalances.

3. Heart disease

PCOS also puts individuals at a higher risk of heart disease mainly due to metabolic issues.

4. Mental health issues

The symptoms of PCOS, such as weight gain, infertility, and body image issues, can lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. The social stigma surrounding these issues can further impact mental well-being.

5. Weight issues

PCOS not only contributes to weight gain but also makes it difficult to shed weight.

PCOS is a chronic condition and cannot be cured. However, symptoms can be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle changes, medications and fertility treatments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.