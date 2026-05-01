Got An NDMA Alert On Your Phone? Don't Panic, Here's Why You Received It

If your mobile phone beeped loudly or flashed an unexpected message this week, there is no cause for alarm. The government is testing a new emergency alert system that sends warnings directly to all mobile phones within a chosen area, and the tests are visible to ordinary users.

The initiative is being carried out by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications, working together with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The system is integrated with an alert platform called SACHET, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Unlike standard text messages, Cell Broadcast alerts are transmitted to all mobile phones within a defined geographic region at once, ensuring rapid and widespread coverage without overloading telecom networks. This makes it far more effective during major emergencies, when phone lines and data networks are often congested.

The technology has been introduced alongside the existing SMS system to strengthen alert delivery in time-critical situations such as tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes, and man-made emergencies including gas leaks and chemical hazards.

The system is entirely home-grown. C-DOT has been entrusted with the indigenous development and implementation of this Cell Broadcast-based alert system, aligning with the government's push towards building local telecom technologies and infrastructure.

As part of the nationwide rollout, testing and trials are currently being conducted to assess the system's performance and reliability before its formal inauguration. During this period, members of the public may receive test messages in English, Hindi, and regional languages on their mobile devices.

Authorities have noted that as mobile towers across various networks are evaluated, users might receive these alerts more than once. This is normal and expected. The government has been clear that no response is needed from anyone who receives the message.

Test messages will only be received on mobile phones where Cell Broadcast test alerts are enabled. Users can manage these settings by going to: Settings, then Safety and Emergency, then Wireless Emergency Alerts, then Test Alerts.

These messages are part of a planned nationwide testing exercise and do not require any action by the recipients. Once the trials conclude and the system is formally launched, it will work automatically during real disasters, reaching citizens in the affected area within seconds.